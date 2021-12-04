Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 22 — Cheryldine Atkinson, 60, of 205 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 22 — Kelsie Brooke Kearley, 23, of 537 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Dec. 1.

• Nov. 25 — Joshua Isaiah Hobbs, 21, of 954 Matthis Road, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with assault on a female and cyberstalking. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 7.

• Nov. 25 — Michael Flowers, 56, of 71 Gordon Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 11.

• Nov. 25 — Jose Guevarra, 18, of 174 Forest Hills Lane, Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana and failure to appear on charges of speeding and no operator’s license. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 11.

• Nov. 26 — Edward Lee Few Jr., 54, of 11682 Ludhorne Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Dec. 10.

• Nov. 26 — Mary Scott Odum, 25, of 3150 Bass Lake Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and left of center. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 18.

• Nov. 26 — Nathaniel Chase Jackson, 39, of 500 Hawk Crest Road, Los Gatos, Calif., was charged with driving while impaired and exceeding a safe speed. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 10.

• Nov. 27 — Jerry Terrell Williams, 32, of 210 Angela Lane, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with misdemeanor larceny and computer trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 3.

• Nov. 27 — Terhran Antwell Peterson, 40, of 203 Maple St., Wallace, was charged on warrants out of Duplin County with two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing cocaine, selling cocaine, delivering cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Jan. 14.

• Nov. 28 — Lindolfo Marcaro Carias, 46, of 92 Max Austin Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. No bond or court date listed.

• Nov. 29 — Emanuel Matthew Hidalgo, 35, of 305 Loop Road, Clinton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license and left of center. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Jan. 26.

• Nov. 29 — Ray Anthony Joyner, 53, of 68 Weeping Willow Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, misdemeanor larceny and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Dec. 14.

• Dec. 1 — Jeremiah McNeal Bradsher, 41, of 315 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond or court date listed.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.