Christmas time in the City

The tree in Clinton is lit up to kick off Christmas in the City on Thursday night after a gleeful countdown from a roaring crowd. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Miss North Carolina Madison Bryant shares her crown during the ‘Snowfall Flurry’ on Thursday. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent The crowd was in a jolly mood as they danced among the falling ‘snow’ in Clinton. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent The machine culprit behind the fake snow that fell during the Christmas tree lighting. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent The big train ride makes one of its many rounds during the event. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Stone passes by with a huge smile as he enjoys the event with one of his twin sons David. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Santa’s house was open all night for visitors. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent The lines to see Santa never got shorter than this during Thursday’s kickoff to Christmas in the City. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent The Ultimate Gallery owner Michelle Cooper preps crafts for her bow-making class held duringChristmas in the City. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Members from New Life Christian Academy were serving up yummy delights. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Ali the Elf reads the classic tale ‘The Night Before Christmas’ to families on the courthouse steps. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Where there’s a family event, expect Hubb’s Farm barrel train rides to be there. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Pictured, from left, are Patricia Stevens, Annie Stevens and Deondra Peterson making bows inside The Ultimate Gallery. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Old Saint Nick gives a wave from his house while he awaits the next excited little one to visit him. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — Members of the community got to enjoy the beginnings of Christmas merriment on Thursday as the first night of three for this year’s annual Christmas in the City event kicked off.

As with past years, the festivities commenced with the classic tradition of the Clinton Christmas tree lighting. People were huddled up at the Milling Around art piece with big smiles and laughter as everyone counted down from 10 anxiously awaiting the tree to illuminate the night.

Just as the tree lit up, snow began to fall all around everyone. Even though it was artificial, it didn’t matter as those in attendance took it all in and embraced it with great joy. Laughter turned to song as people joined together to sing with Dan Holland, who was leading Christmas carols around the tree.

“With all that’s going on in the world, people always ask me do I ever get discouraged,” Clinton Mayor Lew Starling said. “I tell them, no I don’t get discouraged, because of events like this. This is just a wonderful testament to that and our downtown this year looks the best it has ever looked.”

After the tree lighting ceremony, downtown was bustling as guest pranced around partaking in the event’s activities.

Old favorites like the barrel train and large train rides provided by Hubb’s Farm were back and ran nonstop the entire night. The Sampson Arts Council was giving out free goodie boxes to families. The library had their very own elf, Ali, reading classic Christmas tales to overly excited children at the courthouse and much more.

Simply NC had families running around all over downtown with their scavenger hunt and, of course, there was lots of food. Between the food trucks, there was everything from nachos, to hot chocolate, funnel cakes, hot dogs, peanuts, and the list goes on.

There was also a new event this year provided by The Ultimate Gallery as attendees were invited into the shop to participate in bow-making. Plus no Christmas event would be complete without a visit from Santa, who was in his house listening to Christmas list wishes and taking pictures.

While the first night of Christmas in the City has concluded, those who missed it or haven’t had enough fun need not fret. The next two event days are scheduled for the upcoming Thursdays, on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, as carriage and hay rides, wreath making, ornament painting and plenty more are still to come. Event times and location are the same, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., in Downtown Clinton.

For more information, carriage tickets or inquries about any other aspect of the event, contact Betty Holland or Mary Rose at 910-299-4904 or visit the city’s website at www.downtownclinton.com/christmas-in-the-city/ for the most up-to-date information.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.