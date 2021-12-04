Garland glimmers for season

Santa came to hand out candy to all the adorable kids. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent These five had the pleasure of turning on the lights for the Garland Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. From left: Lyric McKoy, Bella Boykin, Andrew Runion, Winifred Murphy and Alexa Runion Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Mayor Winifred Murphy shared her appreciation for everyone in attendance. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Lyric McKoy, Bella Boykin, Andrew Runion, Winifred Murphy and Alexa Runion were the ones to flip the switch for the tree. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

GARLAND — Garland has been a busy town the last few days, with the community gathering in support for the holidays and the upcoming year.

Wednesday night folks gathered around in Rotary Park for the Christmas tree lighting, visits with Santa, and the chance to enjoy some holiday cheer. Then Thursday night the board reconvened for the official swearing in of their new board.

Both events were bittersweet for some, with each night being the last nights in the service of the Town for longtime now former Mayor Winifred Murphy.

The 9th Annual Garland Christmas Tree Lighting was themed “Celebrating unity and peace in Garland”.

Mayor-Elect Austin Brown, now mayor, welcomed everyone for the evening and a Unity Prayer was given by the Rev. Bobby Simmons, Sr..

“Isn’t this a good day,” Simmons stated. “It’s not too cold and it’s not too hot, and it’s right there in the middle. We thank God for that.”

The evening was pleasant, and folks came out to support the community and open up the holiday season.

Simmons asked the crowd to bow their heads for unity, and quiet fell over the gathered folks.

“We ask O God that thy would bless us,” he said. “Bless those who would take charge of the service and those who would take charge of the work.”

“We ask as they put their heads together that this town will move about and do God’s business.”

Next, memorial dedications were made those those lost in the community in the past few years. They were read off by Murphy, Commissioner Elect Ralph Smith, Jr., Hanna Wise Brown, Sheila Smith, Wanda Smith Johnson, Commissioner Elect Andy Johnson and Commissioner Carolyn R. Melvin.

“It’s so wonderful to see all of us here,” said Murphy. “And we are truly blessed, as the Rev. Simmons said, to be here.”

Special tributes were made to a few people who have passed in the last year or so, and were instrumental to the community.

The first person was Albert Summerville who died in May of 2020. He was a business owner in town. Amber Runion was recognized who was a business owner as well with her husband, Andy. Eugene Beasley recognized for his contributions to the citizens of Garland. Next on the list was Dexter Council who was involved with the Garland Senior Center.

Harvey Herring worked for the town, working on their water and sewer systems. Kenneth Myers was recognized as he was the owner of Colleen’s Country Kitchen.

Kenneth Ragland with the Garland Apparel Group was presented a certificate of appreciation for his work on reopening the Garland factory.

Lyric McKoy, Bella Boykin, Andrew Runion, Murphy and Alexa Runion were the ones to flip the switch for the tree.

Special thanks went out to Murphy, Brown, the Garland Volunteers, the Garland Christmas Lighting Committee, Eleisa Walker, Chair; Leo Skinner, sound and lighting; James Newkirk, for the Christmas Tree Construction; Sheila Smith, Veronica Thomas, Jacqueline Nadene Johnson, Cameron Johnson, Drake Boykin, Mary Brown, Wanda Hill Simmons, Reverend Bobby Simmons, Sr., Wanda Smith Johnson, Lydia Fryar, Beverly Hollingsworth, Roger and Martha Charles, Genesis Walker, the Garland Volunteer Fire Department, Michael Buchanan, Santa Claus, and other important members of the community.

“Thanks also to all citizens, community members, business members, and friends who supported this event through your prayers and attendance this evening,” said Brown.

Brown expressed how important it is for folks to remember at this time of the year to shop local and support businesses in the community.

”Let us all go in peace and unity and remember the reason for the season. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”

