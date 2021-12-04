World AIDS Day: ‘We need to remember’

Those who came to support gather around the courthouse listening to Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton read a resolution proclaiming Dec. 1 as Worlds AIDS Day. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Those in attendance sing songs of healing for victims of HIV and AIDS. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent The Rev. Judy Johnson Truitt, left, lights her candle together with Director of Student Services Shirley Williams. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Attendees and supporters at Wednesday’s World AIDS Day observance on the Sampson County Courthouse steps. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

On Wednesday, a small but important gathering was held on the steps of the courthouse in observance of World AIDS Day, organized by the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force. The purpose was to remember and pray for those who suffer and lost their battle to the deadly disease.

“We gather today so that no man, woman, boy or girl will have to stand isolated or alone because of this disease,” the Rev. Judy Johnson Truitt said, during her speech on the occasion. “Just remember that united we stand and divided we fall.”

These were thoughts that resonated within those that attended to support the observance. Those that came out joined in prayer for AIDS victims, “Come, Ye Thankful People” and “We Gather Together” were sung and a candle lighting was held.

Clinton Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton was at the gathering and gave the invocation, candle light prayer and brought with him a resolution proclaiming Dec 1. as World AIDS Day.

“It’s such an honor to be here and being ask to be a part of this,” Becton said. “I felt it befitting to have our Mayor and City Council draft a proclamation to commemorate and recognize this day.”

While the local World AIDS Day Observance usually has a guest speaker, there was not an official one this year. However, Truitt did share powerful words on the day’s importance.

“This is not our first, second, third, fourth or even fifth time gathering; We’ve been around for over 20 years coming here and doing this,” she said. “To have all of those here to help us celebrate and commemorate those who we knew that no longer stand here with us is very important.”

“We need to remember those that struggled with HIV here during this time and we know a lot of them that use to come with their families that don’t or can’t anymore,” Truitt continued. “Fortunately we don’t have as many dying from HIV that we used to thanks to some of the cocktails people can take depending on their strand.”

“I just want you to be aware that when you give to something that supports AIDS to always remember this,” she added. “We have people right here in Sampson County with this disease that are still living and that’s proof that there can be a cure from HIV.”

World AIDS Day, founded in 1988, takes place on Dec. 1 each year and was the first ever global health day. Its purpose then, as it is now, is to provide a worldwide opportunity to unite in the fight against HIV, support those living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

According to information from HIV.gov, approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV and about 13% of them don’t know it and need testing.

In 2019, estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted approximately 34,800 new HIV infections occurred in the United States. Annual infections in the U.S. have been reduced by more than two-thirds since the height of the epidemic in the mid-1980s.

Further, CDC estimates of annual HIV infections in the United States show hopeful signs of progress in recent years. CDC estimates show new HIV infections declined 8% from 37,800 in 2015 to 34,800 in 2019, after a period of general stability.

