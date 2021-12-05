Giving thanks in Garland

Lisa Henderson and Brenda Smith from Piney Green Baptist Church visit Garland Senior Center and director Marie Faircloth.

Greetings readers! Hope y’all had a bountiful Thanksgiving filled with blessings and love. I sure did enjoy my holiday and especially time with my newest Grandbaby. To all my friends and family that I didn’t have the chance to see, you all are always in my thoughts and prayers. I love y’all!

Many times, we get so busy that proper food handling practices are overlooked. It is very important to follow a few food safety rules to keep our meals tasty and our bodies healthy:

• Wash hands often, especially after touching raw meats, poultry, or fish.

• Use a food thermometer and know what the safe temps are.

• Be mindful of any appetizers you serve. Keep dips cool and leave salads in the fridge until close to mealtime.

• Refrigerate leftovers as soon as possible. Maybe take a few extra minutes to do this before beginning the meal.

• Store leftovers in small, shallow containers for quicker cooling. Be careful not to put hot foods in the refrigerator. Cool the foods to room temperature for at least 30 minutes prior to placing them in the fridge for storage.

• Eat leftovers within 7 days!!

• Avoid repeatedly reheating and cooling leftover foods. Instead, reheat and enjoy the food one portion at a time.

Mrs. Hicks from Union High School surprised us with her OCS class to help us here at the center this past Friday the 3rd. We’re always so happy to see Mrs. Hicks and her class. They are very helpful, and the students always have such great manners and are so respectful. We always look forward to seeing Mrs. Hicks and her class when they come and are looking forward to their next visit. Go Spartans!

My good friend Lisa Henderson along with Brenda Smith from Piney Green Church came to see us here at Garland Center the other week. They donated Thanksgiving goody bags, decorations, clothes, and so many useful items. We are so grateful to everyone who helps us here, thank you all so much. Y’all come back and see us soon!

A special thanks to Mr. Strickland and the Friendly Trio Food Pantry for all your help. We sure do thank you all and appreciate all your help. Y’all are so good to us!

Coleen from Coleen’s Kitchen here in Garland doesn’t want me to dote on her for all she does in helping the center, but I must. She is so good to us and whether we need forks and spoons or some delicious food, our friend Coleen always comes through for us. Coleen and her wonderfully helpful staff are a blessing in our community. Thank you so much Coleen! We appreciate y’all and everything you do!

A very big thanks to our gracious donors who choose to remain anonymous. We know how much you all help and the things you do for us. Thank you all! You are loved!

In closing I would like to encourage all my readers to never give up and to embrace the love God has put in our hearts and share it. Fear is only temporary, but regret lasts forever.

‘For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” 2Timothy 1:7

“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10

As always good people, LIVE, LAUGH and LOVE without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.