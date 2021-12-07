Pearl Harbor, baseball and charity

Chief Petty Officer Charlie Nixon at age 21 Courtesy photo Charlie Nixon’s personal ship board logbook. Courtesy photo Charlie Nixon and his daughter, Carol. Courtesy photo Charlie Nixon’s personal ship board logbook. Courtesy photo

Former Autryville area resident Charlie Ford Nixon was born in Alabama in 1920 and spent his childhood growing up in Georgia. He came from humble beginnings and lived through the Great Depression.

He once wrote: [in the] “…early 1930’s I became a Boy Scout. The dues were 5 cents per month and since my family could not afford this I had to earn the money.”

Employment opportunities were few and like many other young men, he joined the military. Charlie enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was aboard ship in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 when the Japanese sneak attack occurred.

At the time of this writing we’ve not determined which ship he was aboard; but family tradition says his ship was moored near the USS Arizona, which sank. He and other sailors actually observed the bomb from a Japanese plane that fell into the Arizona’s smokestack, causing it to explode and sink.

Nixon kept a personal log book aboard ship. Here are his entries for the week:

Sunday, Dec. 7:

“Went to sleep last night at peace with the world. Awoke at war with the world for waking me up with bombs.”

Monday, Dec. 8:

“Am gradually getting over my scare.”

Tuesday. Dec. 9:

(speaking of the shipboard newspaper)

“Put out press this morning. You could tell I was scared by the typographical errors.”

Wednesday, Dec. 10:

“Went into Torpedo Junction this morning dodging submarines. Came out this afternoon at 31 kts dodging torpedoes.”

Thurs. Dec. 11:

“Headed somewhere.”

Friday, Dec. 12:

“Had another submarine scare.”

Saturday, Dec. 13:

“Rough weather. Getting colder so I know we are going north.”

Nixon saw World War II from start to finish. He was in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 when the Japanese started the war with America, and he was in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945 and witnessed the Formal Surrender of Japan.

Meanwhile, back home in Georgia

Mary Ann N. Gaddis, Nixon’s younger sister, shared this incident:

“I was 12 years old. My mother, my younger brother and I walked a mile into town to see a movie. (We had no car due to hard times of that era.) News traveled very slowly back then and was often delivered by newsreels which accompanied movies. But on December 7th, 1941, there was no time to create a newsreel. Someone in the projection room stopped the movie and flashed a handwritten note on the big screen, informing movie-goers that Pearl Harbor had been attacked. My mom knew Charlie was at Pearl Harbor and she became hysterical. We left the theater and her anguish continued out on the street. A pharmacist saw her, and upon learning of her situation, he brought her into his drugstore to administer (unknown) medication to help her calm down.”

It took three weeks for the family to learn Nixon had survived the bombing. It was a very long three weeks for Mrs. Nixon; she was inconsolable until she learned Charlie was alive and well.

After the war

With most of his WWII generation relatives gone, some details are lost or murky. But here is what surviving family members recall:

After the war, one of Nixon’s brothers already lived in this area. Charlie came to visit and lived in Clinton for a while; somewhere on Johnson Street. He accepted a job offer at a Roseboro furniture store. He met his soon-to-be wife, Marie Faircloth, the owner of Marie’s Beauty Shop across the street. They eventually married and settled near Autryville, where they remained until their final days.

Nixon was a tax accountant. He was respected in his community and, although he never lived there, the village of Autryville made him an honorary citizen due to his charitable efforts. Each year he collected money to buy Christmas gifts for needy children and always received letters of thanks from the Sampson County Dept. of Social Services for his efforts. In western Sampson County, Nixon Road is named in his honor.

Little League baseball

Arnold Autry is Nixon’s nephew. He played baseball on one of Charlie’s teams and had this to say:

“Charlie Nixon did more for little league baseball in Autryville than you could ever imagine! He bought us uniforms, bats, gloves, etc. and transported us to all the games in Roseboro, Clinton, Tarheel, Stedman, Fayetteville, etc. He was very knowledgeable about baseball.”

Autry added: “His generosity went far beyond baseball. He prepared tax returns for people and if they were unable to pay, he’d tell them they could bring him something out of their garden.”

At a Wednesday night church service Charlie’s daughter, Carol Nixon, recently spoke with someone who wants to remain anonymous. He said: “Around 1968, Charlie was involved with an Autryville little league baseball team, and I was forming another team for a different area. I went to see Charlie one day and asked if he had any extra baseball equipment to share. He did not. But a week later, a taxi cab pulled into my driveway, loaded with baseball gear. Surprisingly, Charlie had purchased and delivered a lot of equipment for our baseball team. That is my fondest memory of Charlie Nixon.”

Local charity efforts

Thirty years ago, Dec. 12, 1991 the Sampson Independent lauded Nixon with a lengthy front page news article entitled “Nixon Sampson Santa.”

The article stated: Some might meet Nixon for the first time and see him only as a very intelligent, friendly man. But his persona goes far beyond that description. Nixon is Santa for many less fortunate children in Sampson County.

Through his efforts, any children who would otherwise not receive anything for Christmas are pleasantly surprised.

Nixon makes these happy occasions possible by spending the first two weekends in December going door door throughout the town of Autryville asking for contributions. These contributions go directly to a fund designed to buy gifts for less fortunate children in Sampson County during Christmas.

“I don’t want one child to Miss Santa” says Nixon. He became involved with the cheer fund nine years ago when he read about it in the paper. “I really like kids,” says Nixon, “I don’t want to see anyone miss Christmas. People have always been there for me when I needed them, and so should I.”

He went on to say that he hopes the United Way of Sampson County will take over the cheer fund and he indicated his willingness to assist them.

At the present time, Nixon is the only person who actually canvases his town for contributions for the fund. “I’ll do anything to help these children,” stresses Nixon.

In that same issue of the Sampson Independent 30 years ago, a complimentary editorial was published, entitled: “Charlie Nixon exemplifies Christmas spirit.”

That editorial mentioned Nixon’s determination as he continued his fundraising efforts despite being unable to drive due to suffering a stroke. At the time of the editorial’s publication the cheer fund had only raised $4,800 countywide, and 25% of that came from Charlie Nixon’s fundraising activities. According to the Editorial writer, that really says something positive about the small community of Autryville.

Charlie’s daughter

This story would not be complete without mentioning Charlie’s daughter, Carol Nixon, who had this to say:

“I loved my parents. They did so much for me, especially helping me get through nursing school. My mom was so proud of me when I graduated and began working as an emergency room Registered Nurse. I loved my mom dearly, but make no mistake, I was a daddy’s girl.”

She continued: “One of my dad’s favorite stories of my job in the emergency room was the night one of our “regular customers” came in. He was a little unbalanced, but harmless. While waiting to be seen he used the payphone. We paid him no mind-until deputy sheriffs and police officers began arriving in droves, demanding to know who was calling the White House, and the Governor, from our emergency room!”

Carol laughed and continued: “We had no idea how this character managed to get through to the White House and to other elected officials, but he did! His antics generated a lot of excitement that night at the Cape Fear Valley E.R.!”

Steve Boyette is the creator of online group ‘Clinton-Sampson County Local History’