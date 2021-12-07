Santa deep in thought as he tries to guess what one of his visitors wanted for Christmas. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Debbie Baxley, left, from Wild Magnolia Florist came in from Autryville to share her wears with the people of Salemburg. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent There were vendors all over selling everything imaginable at this year Small Town Christmas event. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Members from Zoar Pentecostal Free Will Baptist church were feeding lines of people all day. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Mini golf was one of many fun activities that were available this year. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Miss Sampson County Tara Parker, left, and Miss Sampson County’s Outstanding Teen Andi Creech made time to visit Small Town Christmas in Salemburg after leaving the Christmas parade in Newton Grove. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent The start line to see everyone’s favorite person at this time of year. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent The lines for free face painting gave Santa’s line a run for it’s money. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

Salemburg was abuzz with Christmas cheer this past Saturday as people from around the county gathered at the Town Hall for this year’s Small Town Christmas event.

It was a fun-filled family day that featured pictures with Santa, a dance party with Frosty, face painting, mini golf, heaps of food and scores of vendors. Needless to say the four hour event, which ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., was a resounding success.

The proof could be found on the towns Facebook page which was plastered with positive comments like these.

“We had a great time, look forward to next year,” Kim Spell. “Thanks for all that supported my small business and all the other vendors as well. Thank you Town if Salemburg for putting this on.”

“It was my first time there and I’ll be back next year,” Rachel Harris said.

“We with Zoar Outreach enjoyed having our tent up and serving food today,” Robin Owen said. “We were very blessed by our customers. Thank you for having us.”

“My Mother and I enjoyed it! Thanks for doing this,” Brenda Taylor said.

“Thank you for allowing me to come to your event and set up, it was amazing,” Tina Brock said. “Everyone was so nice, it was a beautiful day and had the best time. Thanks for allowing me, Southern Shore Specialty Shop, to participate thanks again.”

The Town of Salemburg’s very own town clerks, Marilyn Walters and Teresa Smith, were the cause of the event being so success as they planned it. Natural they shared thoughts on how well it went and thank you’s were in abundance from both.

“We enjoyed planning it and we just enjoy doing things for our community,” Walters said. “I just want to give a huge thank you to everyone that came out and supported the town, our vendors and what we we’re doing and we look forward to seeing them again next year.”

“I just want to mirror what Marilyn said and thank everybody that came out and supported us,” Smith said. “We missed doing it last year, the year before that was the first year we did it here. We had eight vendors then and held it inside at Methodist Hall.”

“We had so many people come that we knew we needed to make it bigger and hopefully next year we can make it even bigger again,” Smith added.

With this year’s event all wrapped, Mayor Pro Tem Dickie Walters left this comment for the town and a wishful remark for the next Small Town Christmas.

“Thank you Marilyn Walters and Teresa Smith for planning a great day in Salemburg,” Walters said. “Small Town Christmas was a success thanks to you two. We appreciate all the citizens and vendors that support our event — see you next year.”

