(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 30 — Andrew Dylan Moore, 25, of 276 N. Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is Jan. 3.

• Nov. 30 — Honesti Tameisha Nadaja Fenwick, 20, of 175 Harill Road, Lumberton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 30 — Heather Renee Montgomery, 32, of 94 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 10.

• Dec. 1 — Johnny Lee Williams, 37, of 160 Williams Lane, Roseboro, was charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. No bond set; court date not listed.

• Dec. 1 — Shawn Cooper, 50, of 962 Garland Airport Road, Garland, was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 10.

• Dec. 1 — Arnold Reuben Simmons, 58, of 80 Harpers Glen Lane, Apt. 102, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date was Dec. 6.

• Dec. 2 — Walter Robert Hayes, 52, of 14514 Hobbton Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with harassing phone calls. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 5.

• Dec. 2 — John Holman Hawley, 38, of 1360 Parker Memorial Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked and order for arrest. Bond set at $5,500; court date was Dec. 6.

• Dec. 2 — Brandon Scott Jones, 39, of 72 Moses Register Lane, Dunn, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Jan. 3.

• Dec. 2 — Johnathon Derrick Dicorte, 32, of 14092 NC Hwy. 39 North, Zebulon, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $100,000; court date was Dec. 6.

• Dec. 3 — Paul Treasure Sellars, 51, of 1455 Tomahawk Hwy., Harrells, was charged with sell and delivering cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and failure to comply. Bond set at $10,764; court date is Dec. 10.

• Dec. 3 — Erik Jason Davis, 36, of 1275 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with probation violation and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Dec. 10.

• Dec. 4 — Tyrek Dasha Melvin, 26, of 607 Mount Olive Drive, Newton Grove, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Dec. 10.

• Dec. 4 — Samuel Alan Johnson, 61, of 3485 Wrench Road, Dunn, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Jan. 5.

• Dec. 4 — Romeo McPhail, 58, of 400 Morisey Blvd., Clinton, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Jan. 10.

• Dec. 4 — Marcus Anthony Lee, 45, of 1410 Grady Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 11.

• Dec. 4 — Tony Matthews, 66, of 156 Roy C. Jackson Lane, Wallace, was charged with setting fire to grass/brushland/woodland. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 20.

• Dec. 5 — Johnny James Elkins, 40, of 224 Stephen Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and larceny. No bond set; court date is Jan. 12.

• Dec. 5 — Johnny Edward Lucas, 51, of 393 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 10.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.