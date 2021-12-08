Audit: Additions to SCS fund balance

CLINTON — Fiscal soundness has been shown for Sampson County Schools this year, according to an audit submitted to the board and examined.

Early Tuesday morning a budget meeting was held for a question and answer session with the board with the accountant who audited it present.

“No budget violations have been noted,” said Adam Scepurek from Anderson, Smith and Wike Auditors.

“This is the most profitable child nutrition fund that I have seen this year,” he said.

He had high praise overall for the audit. Chairman Darryl Warren asked him if there was one area he would recommend they improve on, what would it be. Warren made it clear that even though the audit was clean, there was still, as always, room for improvement.

One such area that they have been working on has been fixed assets, said Cyndi Mesimer, Chief Finance Officer for the schools.

Overall, there has been a “very positive addition to the fund balance,” said Scepurek, with the overall highlight being the profitability of the school nutrition program.

He also explained that at one point they had been considered “high risk” because of findings but that they are now “low risk” because of their clean audit reports.

‘Uptick’ in COVID cases

Additionally the board voted on the masking issue, with the votes being split 4 to 3 in favor of masks optional.

As per the usual, the motion for optional masking was made by Board Member Kim Schmidlin and seconded by Robert Burley which is Plan B.

Sonya Powell was the one to ask if there had been any changes.

Superintendent Dr. David Goodin did explain that there had been an “uptick” in cases.

“In the month of November we did see an uptick in the number of positive cases,” said Goodin.

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 they had 11 positives, and that number almost doubled in the next 10 days, to 21.

He said that they had a more significant uptick in close contacts. In that first 10-day period, they had 51, and the most recent 10-day period they had 179, over triple in 11 days. He said that he did not know how many of those close contacts ended up being positive and that he wasn’t sure that he could get that information.

Powell also asked if any grade levels had to stay out of school because of close contacts.

Goodin confirmed that that was the case, citing that Union Middle School’s 7th grade is remote due to staffing issues.

For more information about the audit visit the district’s website at www.sampson.k12.nc.us.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.