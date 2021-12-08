Incumbents file to retain seats

MARCH 2022 PRIMARY ELECTION — Incumbents whose terms are expiring are named, and those who have filed are indicated. Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton (R) - filed Sampson County Clerk of Court Chris Fann (R) - filed Sampson County Commissioners Clark Wooten (R) (District 1) Sue Lee (R) (District 3) - filed Thaddeus Godwin (D) (District 5) - filed Sampson County Board of Education Sonya Powell - filed Robert Burley - filed Kim Schmidlin Daryll Warren Clinton City Board of Education Carol Worley Russ Emanuel Clark Hales Clinton Mayor Lew Starling Clinton City Council Daniel Ruggles (District 1) - filed Rev. Marcus Becton (District 3) Darue Bryant (District 5) Maria Boykin-Parker (District 5) - filed as challenger Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors** Henry E. Moore Craig Thornton US Senate* Richard Burr (R) not seeking re-election US House District 4* Sampson County is in a new district due to redistricting. Rep. David Rouzer no longer lives in this district. NC Senate District 9 Brent Jackson (R) - filed NC Senate District 12 No filings yet Sampson County is now part of two NC Senate district due to redistricting. NC House District 22 William D. Brisson (R) Sampson County is now only part of one house district after redistricting. Distrit 21 Rep. Raymond Smith Jr. (D) is no longer in a district that includes Sampson. NC Superior Court District 4* Henry L. Stevens IV (R) District Court Judges District 4* Mario White (D) (Seat 1) Sarah Seaton (R) (Seat 2) Billy Sutton (R) (Seat 8) District Attorney District 5* Ernest Lee (D) *File with the State Board of Elections **File in June/July

Candidate filing has begun for the 2022 primary, which will include races on local school boards in Sampson County, open seats on the Clinton City Council and Sampson County Board of Commissioners and other local, state and federal posts.

The Sampson County Board of Elections had five incumbents file for county offices on the first day of the filing period on Monday. Two also filed for Clinton City Council offices.

Those candidates included Republican Sue Lee for County Commissioner District 3, Democrat Thaddeus Godwin, Sr. for County Commissioner District 5, Jimmy Thornton for Sheriff as the five-term Republican sheriff seeking his sixth term, Republican incumbent Chris Fann for Clerk of Court as a Republican, and Sonya Powell for Sampson County Board of Education (which is an unaffiliated office).

Two candidates also filed for the Clinton City Council election, including Maria Boykin-Parker for District 5 and incumbent Daniel Ruggles for Clinton City Council District 1.

On Tuesday, Robert Burley filed for Sampson County Board of Education, while Republican Sen. Brent Jackson filed to run for NC Senate District 9. Jackson is seeking his seventh term. The distrcit is changing in number, due to redistricting, with Jackson currently serving the 10th Senatorial district.

Jackson is a first-generation farmer and has more than 30 years of experience in the field. He co-founded the Jackson Farming Company in Autryville, where he lives with his wife Debbie. The business produces a variety of crops such as watermelons, cantaloupes, flue-cured tobacco and grain commodities.

He was elected in 2010 to the N.C. Senate. During his years, Jackson has served as co-chairman of both the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Natural and Economic Resources; and the Senate Agriculture/Environment/Natural Resources Committee. Jackson is a founding member of the Agriculture and Rural Caucus of the N.C. General Assembly and was elected to the legislative board of the international organization State Agriculture and Rural Leaders in January 2014.

Fann has served on the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees and as a board member for the Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation, Sampson Agri-Exposition Center and Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce. He is a charter member of Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club, involved since its inception in 1993.

He graduated in June 1979 with a Bachelor of Science degree from North Carolina State University. Fann was general manager, vice president and co-owner of Clinton Toyota for a decade until becoming general manager for Go Toyota from August 1990 until its sale to Deacon Jones in October 2016, serving as a sales manager for Deacon Jones Toyota until his election.

Fann and wife Kim have been married for more than 40 years and have two daughters, Casi Freeman and Savannah Anders, as well as four grandchildren. Fann attends Grove Park Baptist Church in Clinton, where he is a deacon and Sunday School teacher.

Lee was elected to her first term back in 2014, making history as the first female county commissioner in Sampson. Lee has served as vice-chair her entire tenure, first under former chairman Billy Lockamy and now Clark Wooten, who took the gavel at the end of 2016.

Away from the board, Lee owns the award-winning Precision Tool & Stamping, Inc. with husband of nearly 50 years, Tart. The couple have two sons, Brandon and Justin, who both work at the Clinton-based business. She is a member of First Baptist Church and has been heavily involved as PTSO president for multiple terms with various city schools.

Godwin was sworn in as District 5 appointee in February 2018 following Albert Kirby’s departure for a judgeship, and won election to the post later that year to keep the seat for the next four years.

A Clinton native and 1973 Clinton High graduate, Godwin went to York College of Pennsylvania to study criminology following high school. He was a member of the Air National Guard for more than 20 years and attended Lancaster Bible College and, through the years, has served in various ministerial capacities. He was deacon and educational minister in Pennsylvania for 15 years before coming back to serve as pastor at Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist, where he first found God, was baptized and married his wife Eloise more than four decades ago in 1977.

Ruggles, a former Sampson County Republican Party chairman and lifetime resident of Clinton’s District 1, has served on the City Council since the end of 2017, winning election after longtime district representative Steve Stefanovich chose not to seek reelection.

“I’ve lived in the town my whole life; I’ve lived in the district my whole life — it’s home,” Ruggles said back then. “This district is just a part of me. It’s in my heart.”

Now he is seeking his second term representing his home district.

Candidate filing will run until Dec. 17 at noon.

In a Tuesday announcement, former Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson confirmed he had filed for the new U.S. Congressional District 4. Cumberland, Johnston, Harnett and Sampson counties are included in the new district maps, which were approved by the N.C. General Assembly last month.

Robertson also served four terms on the Fayetteville City Council and was also the youngest City Council member ever elected to a seat at age 26. Robertson has been married for 33 years to Kim Robertson, an elementary school principal, and they have two adult children.

According to the State Board of Elections, the North Carolina Court of Appeals Monday evening vacated the temporary stay issued earlier Monday by a three-judge panel of that court. That stay had meant that candidates for U.S. House, N.C. House, and N.C. Senate could not file their candidacy paperwork on Monday.

U.S. House candidates file with the State Board of Elections at the Exposition Center on the N.C. State Fairgrounds, located at 4285 Trinity Road, Raleigh, N.C. Candidates, guests, and members of the media should enter the Fairgrounds through Gate 9 on Trinity Road; they should exit through Gate 5 onto Youth Center Road. (See Fairgrounds map.)

Candidates for N.C. Senate and N.C. House file at their respective county board of elections office.

Candidates may file daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 16, and from 8 a.m. to noon on the last day of filing, Dec. 17.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.