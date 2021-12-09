Historic journey for Beasley comes through Sampson

After the event Cheri Beasley stopped to share in conversation with local Rev. Thaddeus Godwin. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Cheri Beasley, left, and Clinton Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton chatting before her departure. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent A full house came to see Cheri Beasley, who visited Sampson County during her tour across North Carolina. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Beasley

“I know there are little black and brown girls and boys who can see themselves in me — even more so, for them to look at me and to see that whatever their greatest potential is and know it’s obtainable for them.” — Cheri Beasley

Cheri Beasley made history when she became the first African-American woman to lead the North Carolina Supreme Court as Chief Justice. Now on another historic journey toward the U.S. Senate, she recently stopped by Sampson County to share her story.

Beasley has been a part of public service for over 20 years and spoke on the importance of its role to the lives of those in North Carolina, noting what it meant to her in having the trust of those she serves.

“I’ve been in public service a long time and all service ought to be about people and their well being,” Beasley said. “It’s just an honor when people have trust and confidence in your abilities. To know people trust in my record of service going forward and to know that people can count on me to represent their best interest, it’s just an exciting time.”

“It’s also a time when people are greatly challenged and so they are heavy reliant and looking for somebody to help them and I’m honored to be able to do that,” she added.

Making history in 2019 as the first African American woman to become Chief Justice, her accomplishments have proven inspiring, particularly to people that look like her. That is something of which Beasley is concisely aware and shared her thoughts on how she feels about being that guiding light, especially to youth.

“I am always aware that representation matters and I can tell you from my own experience the first time I ever saw an African American woman judge I was already an adult and a licensed lawyer,” Beasley said. “It was Judge Patricia Timmons-Goodson from the neighboring Cumberland County.”

“As a young lawyer its was life changing for me to see someone who had command of her courtroom and who people respected, she was a amazing woman and judge.”

“I’m always conscious of representation because I know there are little black and brown girls and boys who can see themselves in me,” Beasley said. “Even more so, for them to look at me and to see that whatever their greatest potential is and know it’s obtainable for them.”

After being in public service for so long and still to this day curiosity brings to question where it all started for Beasley. She shared what inspired her to follow this path and why she’s stayed this course, knowing from her youth that it was where she wanted to be.

“I knew from a very young age that public service is important, I remember my first campaign was when I was six,” she said with a smile. “I always knew the importance of those who were elected to serve and that there was an expectation that they always be mindful of the people’s wishes that they served.”

“Now I’ve been a judge for 22 years and led the court system and I’ve seen a lot of cases and a lot people,” Beasley said. “Those cases are just files but the people behind those cases and their situations are ones that I continue to care deeply about.”

“People are greatly challenged during these hard times and it really is important to be committed to service because this is serious business.”

A Democrat, Beasley is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent North Carolina, having declared candidacy for the 2022 election. She was a judge of the North Carolina Supreme Court from 2012 to 2020.

Now with her journey potentially leading to another historical landmark the thoughts of reaching that milestone is in her mind. For Beasley, however, public service is at the forefront and her top priority over any historical achievements, though she doesn’t discredit them.

“I’ve always been about service, the community and people who are challenged all over this state,” she said. “I am aware that there are 24 women currently serving in the Senate and there are no African American women, but I’m not in this to make history.”

“I do however understand the impact my voice will have and I don’t discount that because it’s really important but I’m in this to fight and to make sure the people are well served.”

