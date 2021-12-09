Harrells Christian hits stage

Contributed Annie was played by Lilly Kate Rogers and Anna Middleton Williams. Contributed Many kids with diverse talents came together in the performance of “Annie, Jr.” at Harrells Christian Academy. Contributed Marilyn St. Pierre directed the performance of ‘Annie, Jr.’, which was held over a few days, concluding in two performances on Saturday at Harrells Christian Academy. Contributed Contributed Contributed Contributed Contributed Contributed

HARRELLS — A full cast was in place over the last week and weekend, as students at Harrells Christian Academy put on their first-ever stage performance, “Annie, Jr.”

Marilyn St. Pierre directed the performance, which was held over a few days, concluding in two performances on Saturday.

“I came up with the idea last year after the Miss HCA pageant,” said St. Pierre. “The kids were just so talented.”

That talent sparked an idea, and that idea lead to the performances.

“It was a shame not to showcase their talent, other than just the pageant.”

She said she realized that there were many kids there, with diverse talents. This quickly morphed into a way for them to express themselves, and she said even though it took them a bit, they were finally able to settle into their roles.

“I decided spring last year that I wanted to do Annie, so I applied for the license and started auditions the middle of September,” she said.

The book “Annie” was written by Thomas Meehan. The music in the performance was by Charles Strause, with the original Broadway production being directed by Martin Charnin. This was based on “Little Orphan Annie” with permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Around 75 students ended up auditioning, and as would be expected, she said that all the little girls wanted to be Annie. So that lead St. Pierre to see about casting two, who happened to be cousins, with similar features.

“They both brought something to the stage,” she said.

They originally were going to have three performances, with only one on Saturday, but they ended up with two performances on Saturday, making four complete performances.

“They have been rehearsing since September, and the orphans loved coming to practice,” she said.

One of the biggest challenges was scheduling, as with the high school students, it was trying to work around cheerleading, football and the basketball schedule.

“I was not about to tell them they were going to have to miss practice.”

They had a important game coming up so missing practice wasn’t an option.

“It all worked out and they did a super job,” she said, of the kids.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better, in the case of the students or the support system in the moms,” she said.

The moms all came together, she said, doing hair and makeup, getting the children their costumes. Music was sent home and the moms were helping them practice.

During all of this there were four classrooms of kids, and St. Pierre said that the moms monitored the classrooms as well.

“I had a super support system in the moms.”

“Everybody worked together and kids were wonderful to work with.

She said that by Saturday they were finally loosening up and really getting into their characters, even taking the leap of doing a little ad lib.

“They were having a good time.”

Molly was played by Tessa Hodge; Kate was played by Charleigh Anna Naylor; Tessie was played by Emily Campbell; Pepper was played by Caroline Owens; July was played by Sarah-John Jackson; and Duffy was played by Brenlee Thornton. The orphans were Livie Martin, Mary Thomas Williams, Hannah Beth Floyd, Allie Tanner, Parker Thompson and Matilda Parker.

Annie was played by Lilly Kate Rogers and Anna Middleton Williams; Miss Hannigan was played by ViviAnn Johnson; Bundles McCloskey and were played by Benny Mercer; Apple Seller was played by John-Ward Farrior; Dogcatcher was played by Gibson Hill; Sandy was played by Nash Register; and Officer Ward was played by Joseph Mejia.

Grace Farrell was played by Anna Edwards; Cecille was played by Piper Nelson; Annette was played by Scarlett Rose Robinson; Mrs. Greer was played by Olivia Matthews; Mrs. Pugh was played by Piper Moore; Maids were performed by Georgia Pope, Camryn Fussell, Clara Glynn Hill and McKena Johnston.

Oliver Warbucks was played by Ty Smoak; Usherette was played by Ivey Brown; Rooster Hannigan was played by Max DiLello; Lily St. Regis was played by Mabel Parker; Bert Healy and the radio announcer were played by Rivers Robinson; the cue card holder was MaKayla Stallings; President FDR was Ayden Fussell; Louis Howe was Henry Stevens and the star-to-be was Clara Glynn Hill.

The NYC Ensemble included Kendall Haney, Brooklyn Bryan, Gigi Tew, Isla Blanton, Betsy Martin, Sadie Floyd, Hattie B. Farrior, MaKayla Stallings, Anna Carlyle Brown, Laura Blake King, Amerie Bryant and Savannah Stevens.

The choreographer as Rebecca Retherford and the music director was Faith Dearman. Sound was by Faith Dearman and Johnathan Miller. The set was handled by LeeLee Votaw, Taylor Grace Register, Dev Gardner, Nathan Tatum and Reese Blue. Lighting was by Michael Dale Williams and Evan Boussias. The backstage crew was Jenna King, Amber Jones, Willa Grace Johnson and Scarlett Votaw.

