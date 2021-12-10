The church sin

I, like so many others, have talked, posted, preached and written about 2 Chronicles 7:14. One key truth that we often miss in that verse, is there is a SIN that the Church is guilty of.

Remember, God said if HIS people, which is the church, would humble themselves, pray, seek His face, and turn from their wicked ways, HE would forgive His people, the church, of their sin. Since God said it, then there must be one sin that the entire Body of Christ is guilty of at this very moment.

Upon meditating on that statement, my mind drifted to the days of my youth. When I was growing up, there were many times when my family would sit around my grandfather’s house and discuss the issues of the day.

Our discussions would become very heated and testy. My grandfather would end these discussions very quickly by loudly saying these words to all of us. ” Have you all forgotten that God is in charge.”

I strongly believe the sin God was referring to in 2 Chronicles 7:14 that all of HIS people is guilty of is the SIN OF FORGETFULNESS. When you look across the landscape of the Church carefully, it seems as if the Church has forgotten that God is still God, and besides HIM there is no other.

The Church has forgotten that God is the same, today, yesterday and forever. The Church has forgotten that God is still in control and that HE has all authority. The church has forgotten who rules the church. No Pastor, Bishop, Pope, Deacon Board, etc. has authority over the Church. The Church is under the rule and authority of God the Holy Spirit. The Church is losing it’s power and influence in society because it is paying to much attention to man and not enough attention to God the Holy Spirit. When the Church starts to remember who God really is, then and only then, will the Church be the place of hope, refuge, redemption, and salvation.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.