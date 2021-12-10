Auxiliary donates to domestic violence shelter

CLINTON — The pandemic has hindered many from participating in their usual events, and Helen Faison said that they are glad to be back meeting.

The American Legion Unit 319 Auxiliary, along with other concerned community members, put aside some donations for those coming into the UCare domestic violence shelter.

“Members, and even a couple of nonmembers went out and bought cleaning supplies,” said Faison.

She said that when these women, and sometimes men, end up in these situations when they have to leave their homes, they often have nothing.

“They get out of these situations and they don’t have anything to go into an apartment or a house to clean, even dish detergent or toiletry items for themselves,” she said.

Right now they are meeting through the phone, so they can stay in touch, she said.

Gussie Underwood, Faison and Marian Chavious went to drop off the items Thursday morning. Items donated included soap, deodorant, a couple of carry on style back packs, socks, and various other sundries.

“We haven’t done anything all year, and we didn’t do anything last year because of the pandemic,” said Faison. “We just started having teleconferences, just a few months ago.”

“We decided we needed to do something, here it is almost Christmas.”

She said that someone suggested that they do something for domestic violence, as this time of year can be especially hard with families getting together for the holidays. The last time they did this was about five years ago.

“Each person bought some items, and we ended up with a lot more than we thought, probably $300 worth.”

