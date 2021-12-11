Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 4 — Michael Thomas Wuester, 34, of 210 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Jan. 10.

• Dec. 4 — Tyren Da’sha Melvin, 26, of 300 Shield St., Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 10.

• Dec. 5 — Veronica Allynn Alcorta, 34, of 212 Beaman St., Apt. 5, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 6 — Joshua Keandre Faison, 18, of 808-B Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest/hinder and delay, speeding, driving while license revoked, revoked tags, failure to reduce speed, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, failing to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light and carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $10,500; court date is Jan. 26.

• Dec. 6 — Kimberlee Ann Smith, 45, of 204 N. East St., Roseboro, was charged with two counts of communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 7.

• Dec. 8 — Rodney Dalton Lewis, 61, of 357 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 28.

• Dec. 9 — Ira Eugene Faircloth, 46, of 781 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 7.

• Dec. 9 — Isiah Lee Melvin, 20, of 606 Concord School Road, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed gun and driving while license revoked. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 26.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.