Hello Readers! Hope everyone is warm and happy as we have begun celebrating our holiday season. Christmas is fast approaching so let’s be sure to take time and enjoy our holiday season and especially being mindful that Christ is the reason for this entire season. God is so good to us, even when we may not realize it. Let us all keep God’s love close at hand every day and always remember how merciful our Lord is. As much as God forgives us, we can forgive one another for the greater good and our own personal salvation.

The best of times, the worst of times might as well describe the holiday experience of loved ones of people with dementia. With some reflection, planning and flexibility, the balance can be shifted from the worst to the best. Integrate the following suggestions as you plan your holiday events to create memories that bring laughter does not tear and help you find joy in the moments. Here are a few tips to offer y’all in having peace for the holidays:

PRIORITIZE: Decide which family traditions are most important and which parts of those are truly meaningful. While the person with dementia may not be able to tolerate the entire ritual, often they can participate in well-chosen components.

EMPATHIZE: View events through the eyes of the person with dementia. Changes in routines and environments can be difficult and frightening. Think about how decorations and events might confuse or be misinterpreted by the person with dementia.

ADJUST: Consider modifying or simplifying plans. For example, small changes such as changing the time of an event to coincide with the person’s best time of the day or limiting numbers of people in the environment at any one time might make the experience better for everyone. Watch for signs of stress or distress and help the person find a place and time to relax and recover.

CAPTURE: Record the memories of the person with dementia by encouraging reminiscing and storytelling to preserve family history. Use props like pictures, foods, and decorations to trigger forgotten memories. Take candid multi-generational photos or videos- they can be more touching and much easier than posed portraits.

ENJOY: Make memories. Don’t get so involved in the plans you forget the point of the activity or event. The experience might not be like it used to be, but you can still find magical moments. Especially for the person who is grieving: Holidays are difficult when you’re experiencing the loss or the loss of someone you care about. Be patient with yourself as you grieve and find support in comforting rituals and people. Do what’s right for you as you look for new ways to find Peace in the Holidays.

I would like to thank Randy from Garland Piggly Wiggly for all his help and generous donations and contributions. All of us here from the Garland Senior Center appreciate everything he does for the center. Hope Randy, his family, and all his helpful staff at Garland Piggly Wiggly have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Thank you, Randy!

Thank you to Pac Man from Pac Man’s Barber Shop here in Garland. Mr. Packer helps and we sure are thankful. Thank you for all you do to help Pac Man. We appreciate everything you do. Hope you and your family have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

We are grateful to all our donors, volunteers, and everyone who contributes here at the center. A special thank you to Cleave’s Auto Repair here in Garland for your continued help and support. We appreciate y’all for everything you do to help. I hope you and your family have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New year!

We recently started an exercise routine here and would like to encourage you all to come out and enjoy the Garland Senior Center Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In closing I’d like to say God bless y’all. We are in the short rows now! Never give up! Help is on the way! Keep Christ in Christmas and Jesus is the reason for the season! We rise by lifting others. LIVE, LAUGH, and LOVE without limits!

“We love because He first loved us.” 1 John 4:19

“Be still and know that I am God.” Psalms 46:10

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.