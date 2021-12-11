Holiday spirit and hayrides

Royal Gifts held a beautiful holiday display.
Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent
Royal Gifts and Fine China was awash in color.
Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent
The tractor pulled the hayride in front of the courthouse.
Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent
Warm drinks were available in front of Burney’s.
Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent
Vendors with churches were in place for quick treats and more.
Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent
Children and their families were able to get rides.
Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent
Hayrides were a fun part of the evening.
Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent
Over by the Milling Around art piece, a live nativity was set up through the hard work and dedication of Lisbon Street Baptist Church and Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent
Here one of the three wise men presents a gift to the Christ child.
Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent
The Atrium Florist was demonstrating wreath making.
Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent
Michelle Pietrolaj of The Atrium Florist was demonstrating wreath making.
Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent
Vendors were in place for some quick snacks for holiday shopping.
Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent
A cute child sits on Santa’s lap as his mom snaps a photo.
Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent
Families milled the streets of downtown Clinton.
Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent
CLINTON — The downtown held many holiday attractions Thursday night, in the second of three nights for “Christmas in the City.”
Hayrides were a draw, taking children and families through the lighted downtown area. Lots of decorations were up, lights on the poles, as is tradition, and some houses were decorated too.
The courthouse square held a few vendors and chances for folks to grab a quick bite to eat as they strolled through the area. Over by the Milling Around art piece, a live nativity was set up through the hard work and dedication of Lisbon Street Baptist Church and Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church held candlelight tours, as well as the traditional Lessons and Carols towards the end of the evening. The Atrium Florist was downtown demonstrating wreath making, while shops around the square were open for shopping and exploring.
Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.