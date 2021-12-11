Holiday spirit and hayrides

Royal Gifts held a beautiful holiday display.

Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

Royal Gifts and Fine China was awash in color.

Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

The tractor pulled the hayride in front of the courthouse.

Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

Warm drinks were available in front of Burney’s.

Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

Vendors with churches were in place for quick treats and more.

Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

Children and their families were able to get rides.

Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

Hayrides were a fun part of the evening.

Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

Over by the Milling Around art piece, a live nativity was set up through the hard work and dedication of Lisbon Street Baptist Church and Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

Here one of the three wise men presents a gift to the Christ child.

Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

The Atrium Florist was demonstrating wreath making.

Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

Michelle Pietrolaj of The Atrium Florist was demonstrating wreath making.

Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

Vendors were in place for some quick snacks for holiday shopping.

Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

A cute child sits on Santa’s lap as his mom snaps a photo.

Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

Families milled the streets of downtown Clinton.

Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent