Autryville celebrates holiday, raises funds

This year’s event was funded entirely through private donations, at no cost to the town. It was another huge success and brought plenty of Christmas activities for the town to enjoy together. Courtesy Photo Huge crowds gathered at the town hall this past Friday for the town’s annual ‘A Christmas to Remember’ event. Courtesy Photo Santa and Mrs. Claus let the reindeer rest in preparation for Christmas and arrived to the event in style. Courtesy Photo Pictured, from left, with Mr. and Mrs. Claus during ‘A Christmas to Remember’ are Commissioner Kim Baker, Taylor Spell, Mayor Grayson Spell and Commissioner Debbie Baxley. The annual event was held Dec. 3 and brought plenty merriment to the town of Autryville. Fun times that included meeting Santa, a heavenly peace angel tree ceremony, writing letters to Santa, holiday refreshments and of course the Christmas tree lighting. Courtesy Photo The town tree covered head to toe with memorial angel ornaments that were sold during the event. The entire proceeds from each angel sold will go directly toward the rebuilding of the town park. At the conclusion of the event $2,000 had been raised for the park. Courtesy Photo

