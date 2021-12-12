Gathering coats for the needy

Pictured, from left, are Hannah Jones, Tonya Colwell and Lillie Stokes sorting coats. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent These coat gathered for the Delta Sigma Theta first annual coat drive will be delivered to people in need across Sampson and Harnett County. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Pictured, from left, are Tonya Colwell, Yolanda Highsmith, Lillie Stokes, Dr. La’Chandra Parker, Shirley Williams, Hannah Jones, Hazel Colwell and Carol Worley. Members from Delta Sigma Theta not pictured are Blanche Boone, Gail Melvin, Donnette Pope, Carolyn Robinson, Minne Spearman and Janice Thomas. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

Members of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority recently finished gathered and sorting winter coats in preparation for delivery for their inaugural community coat drive.

The coats they received, which included men’s, women’s and children’s coats, will be donated to varies places across Sampson and Harnett counties to people in need. Some of their destinations include UCare, Sampson County and Clinton City Schools. Along with Safe of Harnett County, a private, non-profit organization that provides safety and advocacy for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The coats themselves, collected at the Delta office on Pointe Suites, came as donations from other sorority members and members throughout the community. The coat collection itself ran about two weeks, but in that short timeframe they were able to gather 80 coats.

Chapter President Dr. La’Chandra Parker was present for the occasion and shared the insight on how the project came to be.

“Basically the community came up with the idea because we’ve never done a coat drive in our 26 years,” Parker said. “It was brought to the Executive Board and we voted on it and thought it was a great idea and so the coat drive was born.”

“We’re pretty happy about getting 80 coats but we’ll probably end up with a 100 once the other ones come in,” she said. “But, it was just the thought that we hadn’t done one in the community and there was a need so we thought we’d give it a try and it was pretty successful for the first time.”

Sorority members Hannah Jones and Shirley Williams were key in bringing the project together. With Williams, who is the chair, being one of the spearheads she shared her thoughts on the coat drives importance and what it’s significance meant to her.

“This is one thing our sorority focuses on, community service, so this is just another opportunity for us to give back to the community” Williams said. “We realize there is a need for people that are in shelters, school and other places that need winter coats and we just wanted to do something to help out.”

“It’s always good to know that you’re blessing someone else especially in the holiday season when this is the season for giving anyway and we just wanted to give to others,” she added.

Following the successful turn out of the initial coat drive Parker shared her thoughts on the project and her wish for it’s future long after she steps down.

“I’m excited that under my presidency, which ends in one more year, that this is one more thing I can put in as a first,” she said. “Now I just pray going forward that it will continue to grow from here.”

“Again I’m just very excited about the work that the committee has done and I’m just so happy that it was a successful as it has been,” Parker added. “I’m looking forward to getting the coats out to Harnett and Sampson County and blessing those that are going to benefit from getting these coats.”

