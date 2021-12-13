Suspect in two murders apprehended

A suspect wanted in a double homicide in Alamance County was taken into custody Sunday in Sampson, after local law enforcement received a tip that he was at a Clinton residence.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office received information that Alfonza McDuffie, 45, of La Grange, NC, was wanted for questioning by Alamance County Sheriff’s Office in a double homicide and was possibly at a residence on Dogwood Acres Lane in Clinton.

Deputies from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, along with Clinton Police Department officers responded to the address and located McDuffie inside the residence. According to authorities, he was taken into custody without incident and detained until authorities from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office could arrive. It was not immediately clear what McDuffie’s connection was to Sampson or the Dogwood Acres Lane address.

McDuffie is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said McDuffie is accused of killing Delfonia Wright and Tomeka Spaulding in Alamance County on Sunday, and then stealing Wright’s car.

McDuffie is being held without bond in the Alamance County jail.