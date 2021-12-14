Event honors Ivanhoe slaves

Garrett Whipkey and Mary Jo Carr perform renditions of classic Christmas tunes. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Roy Devane shares a story on how the Judy Memorial Family Center came to be. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent People from all across the community came together to enjoy fellowship at Judy Memorial Family Center this past Saturday for the Ivanhoe Cemetery reception and dedication. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Pictured, from left, are: Alannah Cain, Garrett Whipkey, Tiffany and Dusty Sanders, Edward and LaTonya Gillim with son Wriley, Randolph and Georgia Autry, La-Bria Aycock, Tavaya Clark, Lauren McCollister, Tashena Herring and Jabari Herring. These are just a few of the many that came to support the event. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

IVANHOE — The Young Democrats of Sampson County sponsored a non-partisan reception and dedication this past Saturday to honor the restoration of Ivanhoe’s historic slave cemetery.

The event, held at Judy Memorial Family Center in Ivanhoe, brought people throughout the community together to enjoy fellowship with one another. There was live music from local musician Mary Jo Carr and Young Democrats president Garrett Whipkey. Food was served along with speeches given and the event was concluded with a dedication and prayer at the gravesite.

As one the event speakers, Whipkey shared the story with guest on how the project originally came to be.

“Back in June or so when I became president of Sampson County Y.D. it came to my attention that our friends in Johnston and Harnett County were taking part in a slave grave clean up,” Whipkey said. “So after a couple of us went up there to participate in the Wilkins Cemetery clean up in Dunn, naturally, the thought occurred for us to do that same kind of honor in our hometown.”

“So around that time in June/July we set out to restore and clean the Ivanhoe cemetery as a non partisan community collaboration and it has been incredibly meaningful,” he said. “Since then we’ve cleaned the site and even set up marker flags to mark the graves but we hope to set up actual stones there one day.”

He also shed light during his speech on just why they decided to host this event.

“This is an ongoing project but since it’s the holiday season we thought it was just a good idea to have people gather here for holiday refreshments and to hold a formal dedication for the cemetery,” Whipkey said. “We wanted to honor not just our work but honor the slaves buried there right here in Sampson County.”

Democratic Chair Edward Gillim was in attendance and echoed Whipkey’s sentiments in his speech.

“I really feel in my spirit that the history left in this cemetery is important and we need to preserve that,” he said. “The thing is you can put something there but your foundation means a lot in where you’re going to go and then some. So with that, honoring them, their hard work, perseverance and prayers they put out, especially this time of year, is really significant to that I believe.”

“So we thank everyone for the work they’ve put in and all those that have been contributing their time and effort, we really appreciate it all,” Gillim said

Since the event was held at a Memorial Center members of it’s family were present at the event. During the speakers portion one of Judy’s younger brothers, Roy Devane, shared the history on how the center came to be.

“As for how this building came about, I’m number seven of 17 kids, and when all those kids start having kids people’s houses get to small to hold stuff,” Devane said. “So my oldest brother Stanley came up with the idea to honor our second oldest sister Judy who passed away in Nov. 19, 1999.”

“With that idea we decided to build a family center and we made it big enough so that whenever everybody wanted to get together we could all be in one room together,” he said.

“At this point though it’s starting to get to small,” Devane said with a laugh. “That’s pretty much the story on how the Judy Memorial Family Center came to be and we thank all of you who came to see about us here.”

Before the gathering at the gravesite for the prayer Whipkey left guest with very meaning words that he noted had to expressed. One’s that came straight from the depths of his heart.

“As president of Young Democrats of Sampson County obviously I’m a white guy but I’m very proud that three of my board members are African American women,” he said. “Beyond the political aspects of this organization it’s so meaningful to me to see an opportunity for our two communities to come together like this; particularly to work on this project with not just this historical depth but emotional depth.”

“We live in such a crazy time right now with a lot of turmoil, but this event reminds me that always there’s opportunities to heal and what we need more than anything else in this age is healing,” Whipkey said. “I am convinced that small gestures like coming together for this event are small steps towards the beginning of that healing and it’s not insignificant.”

Whipkey’s heartfelt words continued to flow with his thoughts going toward the importance of those involved touching and affect our actual history.

“If you’re like me hopefully you’ve gotten something spiritual out of coming to this event,” he said. “By identifying where we can come together, even for a simple community project, especially in regards to one that honors the legacy of the slaves in our country, I believe that this is how healing happens.”

“When you think about slavery and race relations in this country it sounds like stuff just in a history book, but stuff like this shows that it’s not and it’s something real,” he continued. “We’re all touching that history and, not just that, but we’re coming together with members of our community we might not have come together with before.”

“I truly believe that all of this is what’s needed in starting some form of healing to combat the strife in this world.”

