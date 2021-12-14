Roseboro Dollar General site of break-in

ROSEBORO — Early Tuesday morning, the alarm was sounding at Dollar General in Roseboro.

“Sometime after 5 a.m., deputies responded to a burglar alarm at the Dollar General Store in Roseboro,” said Lt. Marcus Smith with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the alarm to find a broken window on the front of the store, he said.

“A security sweep was conducted by deputies, but no suspects were located,” he said. “Deputies were able to obtain security footage from the store. They observed two unknown black males breaking out the window, entering the business briefly and removing cigarettes from the location before fleeing.”

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.