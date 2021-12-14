DASH Way completed

CLINTON — Over the last few years a major focus on the beautification of downtown has been in progress, with everything from new plantings to murals and more.

The DASH Way, which became the Clinton Main Street Program’s first alleyway project, was started in 2018 and multiple partners have worked on this project.

The alleyway is located between Lisbon Street and Wall Street.

“The Clinton Main Street Program Design committee began this project by sending out a request for proposals in 2018 to seek proposals from artists to paint mural boards and install them along with lighting in what would be called DASH Way,” a release reads.

”The alleyway project was named DASH Way in honor of the Downtown DASH 5k, 10k, and fun run committee who over a period of five years donated over $25,000 to beautification improvements in Downtown Clinton.”

“Picnic tables at the Clinton City Market, a bicycle rack at the J.C. Holliday Memorial Library and the Welcome to Downtown Clinton sign were all purchased with Downtown DASH committee contributions,” said Mary M. Rose, Planning Director/Main Street Director. “The Downtown Dash Committee was a generous community partner.”

The final contribution of $10,000 in 2018 enabled a Design Committee to begin plans for the first alleyway public art and beautification project. That donation was made by the Downtown DASH Committee.

“To date, partners have included not only the Downtown DASH committee, but also the Sampson County Master Gardeners who since 2019 have added and maintained plantings in the alleyway.

Adjacent property owners Cary Taylor and Max Raynor have also contributed to the project by improving their walls adjacent to the alleyway and permitting the installation of lighting to spotlight five mural boards created by artist Sarah Rushing Doss, a Clinton native who now resides in Wilmington.”

The Clinton Main Street Program purchased art created by artist Mica Joy in 2019 to install on dumpsters located in the alleyway.

GFL donated one of the dumpsters, and Waste Connections sponsored the second dumpster with a monetary contribution. That “enabled the Clinton Development Corporation to match with existing funds to install Mica Joy’s art on the dumpsters”.

In 2021, the Sampson County Master Gardeners continue to maintain alleyway landscaping, and as of November 2021 the alleyway is now adorned with a gateway sign which identifies the alleyway more formally as “Dash Way.”

“Debbie Roberts, a member of our Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee recommended we contact J.R. Royal of J.R.’s Welding and Fabrication who did an excellent job building and installing the gateway sign for the alley,” said Beth Stewart, Chair of the Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee.

“It has been a long time coming and we are very excited to add this extra touch as a way to truly mark this important addition to Downtown Clinton,” said Stewart.

“The Design Committee is always looking for new and creative ways to beautify Downtown Clinton,” said the release. “Each year several of the Clinton Main Street Program Committee members attend the NC Main Street Conference and bring back ideas which as a program we attempt to implement with the help of other community partners.”

“While attending the NC Main Street conference in Morgantonseveral years ago, we were inspired by several alleyway projects they had accomplished,” said Wendy Carr, Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee.

“Then with the help of the Downtown Dash Committee and their initial contribution our first Downtown Clinton alleyway project was implemented.”

For more information on the project contact Mary Rose, Clinton Planning Director/Clinton Main Street Director at 910-299-4904 or [email protected]

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.