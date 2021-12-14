Clinton man convicted of voluntary manslaughter

A Clinton man was convicted this week of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to more than four years in prison for shooting another man outside his residence in October 2018. The fatal gunshot happened after a physical altercation at a Kennedy Street residence. The trial took place last week and the conviction and sentencing occurred Monday.

On Monday, Edward Best Jr, 36, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kaleef Johnson in Sampson County Superior Court. Following Best’s conviction, presiding judge Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Charles H. Henry of Onslow County sentenced him to an active sentence of minimum of 55 months (4 years, 7 months) and a maximum of 78 months (6 years, 6 months).

The trial began with jury selection at the beginning of last week and evidence was presented by the State on Wednesday and Thursday After the state’s evidence, the defense presented its case on Thursday and Friday. Closing arguments were on Monday, following which the jury then deliberated for more than two hours.

The state’s evidence showed that on Oct. 12, 2018, Johnson went to the Kennedy Street, Clinton, home of Best after receiving a call concerning an altercation between Johnson’s son, Johnson’s estranged wife, and Best. The evidence showed that Best placed Johnson’s son in a headlock.

When Johnson arrived at Best’s home, there was a physical altercation between the two, during which Best received injuries to his face and subsequently refused transport to the hospital by EMS personnel. Bystanders at the home broke up the fight and, as everyone was leaving, including Johnson, Best fired a 9mm handgun toward Johnson, the evidence showed.

Johnson was at the mailbox near the street, where he had parked his car.

Best spouted what witnesses said was derogatory language before firing his gun, striking Johnson was a single gunshot wound that entered his mid-back and exited through the left neck area. The projectile struck a major artery and Johnson died at the hospital from loss of blood.

According to initial Clinton Police reports, officers were dispatched to a reported shots fired call at Butler Avenue and Kennedy Street just after 1 p.m. that day. Officers arrived and located Best with injuries to his face. Around the same time, police learned that an apparent gunshot victim had arrived via private vehicle to Sampson Regional Medical Center. That victim was identified as Johnson. Life-saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead.

During the trial, the jury was instructed on the offenses of second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter, as well as instructed on both self-defense and defense of habitation. After deliberating, the jury returned a verdict of guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

“I have prosecuted and tried murder cases in which self-defense is at issue; My first murder trial as an assistant district attorney in 1989 involved self-defense and those trials are challenging for both the State and the defense,” said District Attorney Ernie Lee in a prepared statement issued following Monday’s conviction and sentencing. “I have tried several murder cases since then where self-defense was a defense offered by the defendants. The burden is on the state to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that it was not self-defense.

”In North Carolina, generally voluntary manslaughter is defined in two manners,” the district attorney continued. “One manner is a killing committed in the sudden heat of passion caused by adequate provocation that would arouse an ordinary person beyond his or her power of control. The second is a killing committed during the exercise of imperfect self-defense when a person uses excessive force in self-defense or is an aggressor, without murderous intent, in bringing on the fight.”

Best was represented by Penny Bell. The State was represented by Assistant District Attorneys Arneatha Gillis and Jennifer Barnes.

“As District Attorney, I appreciate the hard work of the Clinton Police Department in this difficult investigation and for the two assistant district attorneys who spent long hours of hard work preparing for this trial, reviewing law enforcement reports, and meeting with witnesses,” said Lee.