Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 6 —Kristen Danielle Scott, 28, of 159 Deer Hound Lane, Kenansville, was charged with resisting public officer, possession of stolen motor vehicle, order for arrest, warrant service for other agency. Bond set at $52,500; court date was Dec. 10.

• Dec. 7 — Neisha Devine Williams, 37, of 411 Calvin St., Roseboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana. No bond set; court date is Jan. 10.

• Dec. 7 — Marcus Dante Williams, 37, of 2550 Big Piney Grove Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $750; court date is Jan. 4.

• Dec. 7 — Freddie Vann Pilkington, 38, of 444 Britt Road, Four Oaks, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 10.

• Dec. 9 — Danny Martin Gregory, 48, of 1466 Erwin Chapel Road, Dunn, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, damage to property and larceny of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $75,000; court date is Jan. 7.

• Dec. 9 — James Rich, 56, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with trespassing. No bond; court date is Jan. 3.

• Dec. 9 — Michael Jaquan Murphy, 24, of 1423 Wilmington Road, Turkey, was charged with assault on a female and damage to personal property. No bond set; court date was Dec. 14.

• Dec. 9 — Travon Even Miller, 29, of Fayetteville, was charged with fleeing to elude, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious tags, seat belt violation, window tint, resist, delay and obstruct, careless and reckless, speeding 130 mph in a 55 mph zone, assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $20,000; court date was Dec. 10.

• Dec. 10 — Charles Franklin Long, 50, of 125 Manuel Lane, Faison, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 9.

• Dec. 10 — Katie Marie Davis, 29, of 55 Lark Hill Lane, Roseboro, was charged with possession of heroin. Bond set at $25,000; court date was Dec. 10.

• Dec. 10 — Bryan Murphy, 37, of 45 Sierra Lane, Salemburg, was charged with first degree trespassing and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 27.

• Dec. 10 — Justin Ryan Jackson, 28, of 49 Junkyard Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats, assault with a deadly weapon and order for arrest. Bond set at $5,500; court date is Jan. 26.

• Dec. 10 — Christopher Malcolm Bass, 53, of 105 W. Faison St., Clinton, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct. No bond or court date listed.

• Dec. 10 — Gregory Brian Dunn Jr., 19, of 248 Summer Tree Court, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 7.

• Dec. 10 — Robert Bailey Herring, 26, of 149 Seven Eagles Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 18.

• Dec. 10 — Alexander Melven Jr., 26, of 708-B College St., Clinton, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 3.

• Dec. 11 — Josiah Jhamez Gainey-Shepard, 19, of 8471 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 12.

• Dec. 11 — Antronn Tavarus Williams, 45, of Faison, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and possession of open container. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 4.

• Dec. 11 — Tristin Ryan Suncin, 32, of 212 Ward Drive, Dudley, was charged with possession of open container after consumption and 24 hour hold. No bond or court date listed.

• Dec. 11 — Noe Villegas Casimiro, 44, of 95 Huckleberry Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 18.

• Dec. 12 — Tina Tucker Jones, 56, of 5536 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 18.

• Dec. 12 — Tyree Angel Otero, 22, of 822 Southwest Blvd., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Jan. 14.

• Dec. 13 — Brandon Nelson Simmons, 38, of 85 W. 3rd St., Garland, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 10.

