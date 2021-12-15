Roseboro Elementary principal Tonya Colwell, right, and guidance counselor Rebekah Tarplee took this shot with Evan Gillespie after she brought gloves to the school. Courtesy Photos Evan Gillespie and Salemburg Elementary Principal Dr. Suzanne Sell brightly smile with a couple of the many bags of gloves Gillespie brought to the school. Courtesy Photos Evan Gillespie hugs a young student from Salemburg Elementary after giving out gloves to the school as part of her birthday project ‘Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts.’ Courtesy Photos

Bringing a warming touch to those in need at surrounding schools has been at the core for Evan Gillespie since she started her annual birthday project “Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts.”

Since it started, she’s been collecting gloves and distributing them to different schools all across the county. The project has continued to grow and been an ongoing success. After recently completing her sixth annual run, the 15-year-old shared the story on when and how her journey began and where it’s taken her over the years.

“I started when I was 10 and how it started came from inspiration from my sister Olivia who had her own birthday project “Backpack Buddies”, which I helped her with,” Gillespie said. “After that I knew I wanted to do something similar to that so my parents and my Meme (grandmother), really helped me get it started.”

“When I was 10, I collected for fourth and some of the fifth graders at Sunset Avenue and then when I was 11 I collected for L.C. Kerr,” she said. “When I was 12, I collected for Union Elementary and Intermediate School; at 13, it was Hobbton and Hargrove Elementary; and then last year, I collected for L.C. Kerr, Butler and Sunset Avenue.”

“This year, which is my sixth year, I collected for Roseboro, Salemburg and Clement elementary schools.”

Gillespie collected more than 1,500 pairs of gloves to give out this year as she delivered to Roseboro, Salemburg and Clement. After giving out gloves to all of students, she had 300 pairs left over, which she plans to use to help jump start next year’s project.

Having collected so many, she touched on where they all came from and how she was able to deliver them, with help from her family and church being a big part of it.

“My Meme, she really helped kick start my project as I got 300 gloves just from her,” she said. “Of course I got help from my mom and my dad and also my grandparents. I also got help from my church Grove Park Baptist Church and my aunt Stacie Gillespie and my brother and sister, Tripp and Olivia, always support me.”

“My parents also posted on social media like Facebook which helped spread the word and my mom received Cash App and Venmo donations,” Gillespie added.

Evan has received help from her older sister Olivia, whose own glove collection and distribution project served as the inspiration for “Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts.”

“I think it’s really cool, because it feels good to see she was inspired by me from my project and I just love supporting her and making sure she gets the gloves,” she said. “I didn’t get to help package much this year because I was away at college, but I liked helping her pack the gloves in the little bags and putting her name on it and stuff like that.”

“I’m just really proud of her and I’m glad she’s doing it and has continued to do it.”

Evan Gillespie is now a freshman at Clinton High School and has grown a passion for helping others through this project, something she wants to continue doing in the future, with dreams of becoming a psychiatrist.

Until then, she plans to continue growing “Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts” bigger and bigger while she makes her way through being a Dark Horse.

“I plan to continue doing it through all of high school, though I’m not sure what I’ll do after that, but that’s what I plan on doing for now,” she said. “I just want to continue to try and beat my goal every year and collect gloves for all of Sampson County.”

Gillespie reflected on what the project has meant to her and gave thanks to her loved ones who have supported her.

“It’s really amazing — last year I wasn’t able to see any of the kids, but at Salemburg Elementary they let me pass out gloves to some of them,” she said. “This one class I went to, the kids came up and gave me a bunch of hugs and I thought it was so cute and sweet.”

“It’s just great to see how my project can really benefit others and how far it can spread,” Gillespie added. “I’m just really thankful to have all the support from my family, especially from my parents, my Meme and my brother and sister.”

