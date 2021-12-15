Leadership shifts in Newton Grove

Clerk of Court Chris Fann administers the oath to Newton Grove Mayor Gerald Darden, who had his grandchildren Grayson and Lorin participate in the ceremony with him. Newton Grove Mayor Gerald Darden, left, shares a laugh with former Mayor Stephen Jackson as he passes the keys to the town. The commissioners of the board during their swearing-in. Pictured, from left, are: Lexie Herring and elected commissioners Alan Herring, Craig Warren and Chris Raynor. Deputy Clerk Dana Ellington swears in, with her son Ryker Tart as witness.

NEWTON GROVE — Changes to town leadership became official at Monday night’s meeting, as the town welcomed back incumbents as well as a couple familiar faces.

The ceremony marked the first day back for new and returning Mayor Gerald Darden, who ran unopposed in November and will now take the reins from Stephen Jackson, who didn’t seek reelection. Joining Darden during the ceremony was another new, but longtime former, commissioner Alan Herring along with Dana Ellington, former commissioner who was finally sworn in as deputy clerk.

Both Craig Warren and Chris Raynor joined in for the ceremony, returning to serve as commissioners for another term.

Darden served as mayor for 16 years over the past two decades, with Jackson serving the other two two-year terms. Darden and Jackson have had a friendly rivalry in recent years for the town’s top post.

Darden was the mayor of Newton Grove for 12 years before stepping down in 2013. After a two-year hiatus, Darden served another four years following his election in 2015 and the successful reelection bid in 2017 over Jackson, who returned the favor two years later, defeating Darden in 2019.

After serving the board for close to two decades, Herring chose not to seek re-election back in 2019 but, on Monday, returned to his town commissioner seat.

Now as mayor, Darden shared these words of gratitude to those who attended Monday’s swearing-in while also sharing his gratitude to Jackson.

“I’ve done this before, but for some reason I’m a little bit nervous tonight, but I just want to say thank you to those that showed up for the swearing-in ceremony,” Darden said. “And I, of course, want to give a special thank you to Stephen Jackson — thank you for the job that you’ve done the past two years for the citizens and town of Newton Grove.”

Resident Quentia Lee shared her thoughts during a public comment section, expressing similar thanks to the board and its outgoing mayor.

“I’ll try not to drop any tears, but I basically came to say thank you,” she said. “Thank you, Stephen Jackson, for loving your hometown and for blessing us with the last two years. I pray God blesses all of you for the good, the bad and ugly that you went through, but you proved yourself and I personally thank you.”

“Craig Warren, Mr. Raynor, I thank you guys for being such gentlemen — we thank the two of you for what you’ve done,” she continued. “For those of you that have served, will serve and welcoming Gerald back, I say thank you. I love this town with all my heart and brag about it all the time.”

Her speech continued, offering blessings to the board and her fellow residents.

“During this advent season of hope, love, joy and peace, let us, Newton Grove, look to you because you are our leaders,” she said. “I respect you and other people respect you so let us hold onto those words even after advent, because what hit Kentucky could’ve hit Sampson County.”

“So to the town of Newton Grove, God that I love so much, may God bless each and everyone of you,” she added.

Jackson shared a few of his own words to those present, his parting words as the town’s leader.

“I would just like to share these last few departing words,” Jackson said. “As I look around this room tonight I am filled with emotions. This, your town, my town and our town, I love it dearly and I thank you for all the work we’ve done in these last two years.”

“I know you will continue to do what’s best for town and the people of the town,” Jackson said, concluding, “With that said, Gerald my friend, I pass this seat to you.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.