Bloomfest to extend into evening

File Activities will abound in April for Roseboro’s Bloomfest. File

ROSEBORO — The official approval to extend Bloomfest into the evening hours has been approved by the Town Board as of their last meeting.

Bloomfest, which is pretty much the only spring festival in the county, is one Roseboro had lost previously to pandemic restrictions.

“The Bloomfest Committee this year wants to try something different,” said Mayor Alice Butler at the Town’s last meeting.

This will be the third year, and typically it runs from 10 a.m. to 3 or 4 p.m..

“This year the Committee would like to have The Pizzaz Band, which is actually the band that was going to do it for us in 2019,” she said. “They held on. We would like to have them that night at the park from 4 to 8 p.m..”

Just a few months ago those closest to the festival announced that it would be returning, and that they had high hopes that it would expand, and now it seems that that is going to happen.

Not only are they looking to make it much longer, but they are going to have beer sales as well.

The Town of Roseboro will be hosting its spring festival on April 30, 2022, and with everything from vendors to music and more.

“We are so excited to reintroduce this festival to our community after taking a short pause due to the pandemic,” said Allison Strickland, one of the committee members for event.

Strickland said that it had been frustrating having to pause everything, especially since their first two events were so “phenomenal”. The events drew a large crowd.

“We were really sad but we also understood that was our responsibility,” she said. “Looking out for our community’s health and safety foremost.”

“We really want to let people know that we are coming back, and that we are excited,” said Strickland.

A few months back Strickland said that they are working through what the event contains, and that they created a survey on the town’s website to gauge interest in different types of activities. Their ultimate goal is to create whatever it is the community wants, and what will draw folks in for the day, and potentially, the evening as well.

“Spring is a beautiful time in Sampson County and we are the only spring event.”

“We are accepting people’s opinions,” she said. “We want to know what did you love about Bloomfest and if you’ve never been to BloomFest what would you like to see.”

Butler also said that she’s looking forward to what the festival will bring.

“We are excited to bring BloomFest back to Roseboro,” said Butler.

The day is slated with activities, and in previous years there have different types of entertainment to arts and crafts activities.

This is about what the community wants, needs and what would best serve everyone, Strickland said, and that there’s something for everyone.

“It is always a great day for our community and we already have some new activities planned for our children and teenagers,” said Butler.

Strickland said that 2019 vendors should have received a personal email from them.

“In anticipation of another successful event and re-energizing the quaint town of Roseboro, a survey is available to community members as a way to ensure the festival truly has unique offerings for everyone,” said Strickland of what has been described as an “evolving process”.

“Sponsoring an event of this size is a great business advertisement,” she said. “Because we will advertise across counties.”

Vendor applications and sponsorships will come on a first come, first served basis.

“We are going to continue to focus on the family camaraderie and that this is a family friendly event,” said Strickland.

For more information visit www.roseboronc.com/bloomfest.

