Christmas spirit in Garland

Hello Readers!

Today is a great day here at Garland Senior Center as we take in the nice sunshine the weather has permitted us to see. Everyone enjoyed another Matter of Balance exercise routine this morning presented by one of my dedicated volunteers, Marcus Artis. As we all continue strengthening our cores, increasing our flexibility, and enjoying a great workout, we are so grateful to be able to participate. Christmas is coming! Are we ready? Yes, we are and if we ain’t, we had best be getting that way. Jesus is the reason for the season and there would never be a Christmas without Christ.

God’s true LOVE for us all is undeniable and irreplaceable. When we are out and about in our daily lives, let’s show everyone just how blessed we are to have God’s unwavering favor and love. Smile and be nice to people, hold the door for others, show your Christmas spirit whenever possible, and always stay positive. God has allowed us to be recertified here at the center this year, we got new floors, and we passed our monitoring, so we have so many blessings to be thankful for! It is always so nice to be able to see people and smile, continuously being filled with joy and cheer mirroring God’s LOVE. Between working with my seniors, living life with my family, and enjoying both, I have finally been able to get back into my volunteer work. Thank God!

Computer classes will begin again in January. If you or anybody you know is interested, please give me a call, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 910-529-3931. We are looking forward to having lots of participants in this program aimed at teaching basic computer skills. Thank you to Alonzo Royal from the Continuing Education Program with Sampson Community College. We sure do appreciate you Mr. Royal!

There are some foods that help us to fight flu. It is amazing how the foods we eat are like medicine for our bodies. Below I have included an informative list of all the different foods that help in fighting the flu:

• Red and Pink Grapefruits

• Oranges

• Berries

• Kiwis

• Broccoli

• Cauliflower

• Brussel Sprouts

• Green Veggies

• Nuts (Almonds & Pistachios)

• Salmon

• Herring (Fish)

• Shellfish

• Yogurt

• Cinnamon

• Turmeric

• Ginger

The color of our foods tell us how many vitamins and minerals are in them. Try eating the most colorful foods possible to help fight the flu virus.

As always, LIVE, LAUGH, and LOVE WITHOUT limits! Merry Christmas everybody!

“I have come into the world as a light, so no one who believes in me should stay in darkness.” — John 12:46

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.