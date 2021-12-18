Putting a bow on ‘Christmas’

Youngsters enjoy ornament painting at Thursday night’s festivities. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Ornament painting was being held in front of the courthouse. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Lights were aglow beside the courthouse. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Grace Methodist helped children paint ornaments. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Allie the Elf was there for photos again. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Sharon Owens, left, and Sylvia Miller took Lainey Cowan for a walk to look at the windows. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Ryleigh Page, left, and Mackenzie Holden posed for pictures with princesses. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Sara Kate Pope was enthralled by the princesses she was able to meet. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church held a beautiful nativity with refreshments and entertainment for children and families. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — The last night of Christmas in the City was wrapped up Thursday as a few families came out to enjoy the season.

Ornament painting was held on the square, along with costumed characters coming out to let kids take pictures.

Santa’s house was busy as always, with families lined up for photos.

Down Lisbon Street the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church held a live nativity with kids activities in place and refreshments.

Carriage rides were available for enjoyment throughout the downtown. Folks were able to hop in for a ride to see the sights, people watch, and relax in the beauty of the holiday season.

Other nights included wreath making, candlelight tours of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, as well as an opening Christmas tree lighting.

