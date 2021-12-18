Roseboro swears in leaders

Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

ROSEBORO — Multiple recognitions happened Tuesday night at the town’s board meeting, from a check presentation to the winners from the parade and lighting contests.

Additionally three were sworn in for positions on the Roseboro Town Board, all of which have been serving and are retaining their seats. Mark Gupton, Anthony Bennett, and Cyndi Templin too the oath of office.

Parade float winners were announced from the Christmas parade. First Place went to Ohana Midwifery and Wellness, PLLC. Zoar Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church received second place. Beaver Dam Elementary School received third place.

The Light Up Roseboro winners were in two categories. One is the residential, which the winner was Stephanie Gorden, which is the house at the corner of Broad and Clinton Streets, behind the library. The business entry that one was James Trading of downtown.

A check was also presented for the Mountain to Sea Trail (MST), which cuts through Roseboro.

Kate Dixon was presented a check by Nichole Maroschak at the meeting. Dixon works as the executive director for the Mountains to Sea Trail. Maroschak works as a market executive with First Citizens Bank.

