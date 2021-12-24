Sailor wishes Dunn family a happy holiday

MILLINGTON, TENN. – Sailors help maintain America’s advantage at sea. This means they do not always get to celebrate holidays with their loved ones. A Dunn, North Carolina, native serving in the United States Navy will celebrate the holidays with their fellow sailors aboard USS Harry S. Truman.

“The holidays means everything to me,” said Fireman Jeremy Barbour. “It’s my favorite time of year. Special memories would probably be watching the movie “Elf” with my family every year. It’s by far my favorite Christmas traditon.”

Barbour wants family back home to know they are missed this holiday season.

“I’m sorry I can’t be home for Christmas, and I love amd miss you all so much,” said Barbour.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Barbour. as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance.

“It’s an honor to be able to serve my country,” said Barbour. “I always wanted to serve in the military growing up, so this is fulfilling a childhood goal.”

“I just want to tell my friends and family that I love you and miss you,” added Barbour. “I’ll be home before you know it. I can’t wait to see you.”

Rick Burke is with the Navy Office of Community Outreach.