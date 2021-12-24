South River employees mark 300 years of service

Dunn outside — from left: Darwin Denning, Rollin Sessom, Keith Conway, Craig Ulecki, Andrew Smith, Carson Walker and Tommy Lee. Fayetteville office: Jackie Bass, left, and Djuanna Tessein. Jennifer Hairr Adam McLamb Chris Kreh

South River Electric Membership Corporation is recognizing 17 employees for their combined 300 years of service with the Cooperative.

With specialties ranging from member service to engineering, and many other positions, South River EMC employees have a breadth of knowledge and service.

Celebrating this year with 35 years of service is Jennifer Hairr. Those with 30 years are: Darwin Denning, Andrew Smith and Craig Ulecki. Marking a 25-year milestone are Denise Sutton and Vanessa Horne. Hitting the 20-year mark are Keith Conway, Adam McLamb and Chris Kreh.

Djuanna Tessein, Jennifer Tart, Carson Walker, Tommy Lee and Rollin Sessoms all celebrated a decade at the Cooperative, while Jackie Bass, Ashley Warren, and Silvia Harrier commemorated 5 years.

South River EMC is a locally-owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 46,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.