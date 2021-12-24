SECU teams with EdNC, awards $40k grant

SECU Foundation is once again working with EducationNC (EdNC), this time awarding a $40,000 grant to assist the non-profit with a project designed to promote dialogue and encourage the sharing of ideas and best practices across the state. Through the year-long initiative, EdNC plans to gather information from schools and other anchor institutions in each county to better understand how information is shared and disseminated. The goal is to develop a template to be circulated to statewide organizations to ultimately improve the lines of communication and strengthen communities. Pictured, from left, are: Mebane Rash, EdNC CEO; Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director; Derrick Douglas, SECU Vice President; and Amy Dills, SECU District Senior Vice President.