An ‘Uplift’-ing experience

Poplar Grove Church participates in Project Outreach Uplift afterschool care for Hargrove Elementary. Students in the Uplift afterschool program are gaining a lot from the program, and seeing improved grades. Pictured, from left, are: Zariyana Williams, Caden Hicks and Marshall Troublefield. Clinton City Schools connected to get a program up and running, and this year the first group for their district is out at Sunset Avenue School.

CLINTON — An after school program with humble beginnings has blossomed into a program that is now serving two schools.

At first the program was hosting Hargrove Elementary students and now it has moved to hosting Sunset Avenue kids as well. Last week their last day was Thursday, and the kids were ready to go home for break.

Marshall Troublefield said that being out at the Poplar Grove Church for the Project Outreach Uplift afterschool care has made a large difference in his ability to recall information that he has learned at school.

“I can recall it and on the EOG I know that, I can remember what I did.”

End of Grade testing has become a large part of the landscape.

Troublefield said that being there helps his memory, and that he used to struggle in math at one point. This has made it where he doesn’t have to struggle as much, and given him the chance to improve with things like learning his multiplication facts.

“This is my second time coming here,” said Zariyana Williams, who is a member of the church as well. “I come here for church, know all these people who work here, and it just feels like home to me.”

She was struggling with her reading and science, and that this has made it easier for her, letting her understand better and learn new things.

Both of them are in 5th grade.

“Being out here is good, but when I get home I have a little time to do some things,” said Caden Hicks.

As an added bonus the kids get the chance to have all their homework done before they officially head to their homes, making it where when they come home they can just relax, play games and enjoy their time with their families.

“I still enjoy being over here because I get to learn more and get good grades,” said Hicks.

“They help me with my homework and I don’t have to struggle,” said Williams. “The things I don’t know they help me with.”

“The best thing about coming here is learning and being with my friends after school,” said Hicks.

Troublefield explained that before the program he was doing homework and sometimes he would get the answers wrong. Now he’s able to get them double checked and make sure everything is how it is supposed to be.

“I do feel comfortable here,” Troublefield said.

Pastor Willie Alford of Poplar Grove said that he has seen a lot of great things come out of this program from the community.

Glenn Faison explained that a few months back he connected up with the Clinton City Schools to get a program up and running, and this year the first group is out at Sunset Avenue School.

