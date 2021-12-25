Merry Christmas, from Garland

Hello wonderful readers! I’m so excited that Christmas is coming soon! We are celebrating the holiday season here at the center and had a beautifully festive party.

Y’all, we had a really good time enjoying each other’s company, fellowshipping, and having fun! Some of our friends came out to help and I just want to thank you all for everything you did yesterday. When it comes to events, teamwork always makes the dream work; helping, willing hands make all the difference. You are appreciated!

We were so excited when our dear friend Chuki from Eastpointe came and shared some excellent tips for dealing with stress and anxiety during the holiday seasons. One key ingredient to lessening our mental load is to keep in mind that Christmas is just one day. A very important day, but still, it is one day. There’s no need to go into debt behind one single day. When someone asks where their present is at, let them know that YOU are their present! Let our presence be the present! Staying mindful of other people’s feelings is always important along with loving the ones we find least lovable. It’s not easy to do this, but it is God’s way.

Remember the old saying, we are all so familiar with, that goes something like this: “If you can’t say something nice, then don’t say anything at all.” Y’all let’s be good to each other, always, in Jesus’ name. Chuki will be joining us again after Christmas and we can hardly wait to see her again.

The Matter of Balance, Fall Prevention exercises are continuing for us here in Garland. I want to encourage you all to come out and enjoy some very low impact, core strengthening exercises designed to promote flexibility and confidence in one’s body. Everyone who has participated so far has really enjoyed it. If you have any questions or comments about matter of balance or any of our programs or events or just to chat, call me at (910)529-3931 Monday through Friday 8am until 5pm.

We are getting everything together for our dear friends from the Silver Striders Line Dancing Group to come out and join us. Keep an eye on this article for upcoming events and the times so y’all can have an amazing time with us.

Our computer classes will be underway after Christmas so if you want to learn something new, come see us. If you want to have fun with friends, we want to hear from you. We are looking forward to seeing y’all soon as we dance, dance, dance!! Our devoted footcare team will be back at the center again soon but we don’t have an exact date or time yet, so keep a look out for program specific information posted in this article.

I want to brag on all my helpers for a minute. My staff, volunteers, donors, and friends, we here at Garland Senior Center see what you all do, and we are ever so grateful. Sometimes I feel like I might not thank people enough, but I want you all to know just how loved y’all make us feel here at the center. Together we can do anything and with God’s love, all things are possible.

Isaiah 9:6 — “For unto us a child is born unto us a son is given, and the government shall be upon His shoulders, and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting father, Prince of Peace!”

John 12:46 — “I have come into the world as a light, so that no one who believes in me should stay in darkness.”

Proverbs 17:22 — “A merry heart does good like medicine.”

Have a very Merry Christmas everyone and continued peace and safety in your travels this holiday season and every season!

As always, LIVE, LAUGH, and LOVE without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.