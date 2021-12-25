Star CEO: Fiber ‘a necessity’

Star Communications is bringing Fiber-to-the-Home and Business Services to the Coharie Exchange in Sampson County.

Star is continuing to advance communities and extend their fiber footprint and has just been awarded a $2.3 million USDA Community Connect Grant to assistwith deploying fiber and broadband in the northern portion of their service territory.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight announced USDA is investing $5.2 million to build and improve access to high-speed Internet rural infrastructure in North Carolina. The USDA grant will help to bring enhanced fiber-driven products and services including gigabit-Internet speeds to these communities.

The construction of the fiber-optic infrastructure will be underway soon with customers being turned up in phases. The project is scheduled for completion by 2024.

“Fiber is no longer considered a desire, but a necessity. It helps advance communications, rural economic development and improves the lives of those that have access. That is why Star and its Board of Directors have intently focused on gaining access to grant funding to improve the lives of our members and customers. Fiber helps in creating new career opportunities and enables citizens to learn, work, and access telemedicine and entertainment from home,” said Jeff Nethercutt, CEO of Star Communications. “We are proud to work with the USDA and other state and federal entities to deliver these forward-thinking services to our area.”

Star Telephone Membership Corp. will use the $2.3 million Community Connect Grant to construct approximately 120 miles of infrastructure to build a Fiber-to-the-Premise network. It will impact 1,800 residences and 15 businesses in northern Sampson County.

Funds will also be utilized to build a community center where residents can access the Internet free of charge for up to two years. Customers will have access to services including fiber-driven Internet with speeds up to 1 Gbps, managed Ethernet, Cloud Services, Managed Wi-Fi, and multiple voice options. Potential business and residential customers can learn more at www.starcom.net.