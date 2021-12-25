Departments show holiday spirit

With hand from partners, agencies deliver Christmas to young and old

The Clinton Police Department was able to serve more than 50 local children through the agency’s ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ campaign.

CLINTON — Local first responders have been pulling out the stops to help those in need this year for the holidays, benefitting both the young and the old.

Two departments joined together Monday to present gifts to folks out at The Magnolia Assisted Living facility in Clinton.

Police Chief Anthony Davis and Fire Chief Stephen Lovette had been working together to coordinate a donation of toboggans and blankets to the residents. The toboggans were provided by Smithfield Foods. Similar outreach in the community, notably to the living facility off Sunset Avenue, has taken place in past years.

“Let me start by saying how grateful I am for having all of you come out helping to ensure a wonderful Christmas for my residents,” said Cassandra Mitchell, with The Magnolia Assisted Living facility.

Davis and the Police Department have also been working on their “Stuff the Cruiser” event, which they said has been a large success. Numerous toys have been donated, allowing them to serve over 50 children this year.

“We want to thank all of you that donated toys to this great cause,” a Police Department post read, offering “special thanks” to Dairy Queen of Clinton, Clinton City Schools, and the Department of Social Services.

