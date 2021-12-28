Offering aid in the community

During the recent food drive at First Baptist Church representatives from the community health group Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development (MCCLD) came by to lend a hand.

While visiting James Baylor and Diane Brown, the health workers for Sampson County, shared information on what their organization is all about.

“Me and my partner Diane Brown are the Sampson County community health workers assigned to this area,” Baylor said. “We sponsor vaccination clinics, we do food drives and basically help out any kind of outreach that’s related to health or disparities.”

The MCCLD, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was developed through a group of leaders of Mount Calvary University. Several Southeastern North Carolina grassroots community leaders came to the university seeking help to train and promote competent and aggressive local leadership.

​The center serves mostly low income and rural communities with high unemployment and low educational achievement.

Brown also noted that they weren’t just there to lend aid, but that they met with the church family at First Baptist to share information about potential jobs.

“We were here the day before the food drive and we were at the pastors meeting and we were offering jobs,” Brown said. “We start a person off with $20 dollars an hour and we give them insurance and other benefits. So anyone that’s looking for a job can apply to Mt. Calvary.”

“It’s very important that they have a passion for helping others because that’s what we stand by at Mt. Calvary,” Baylor added.

Some of their programs include The Center for Leadership Development which will train first responders such as community, civic and church leaders, fire fighters, law enforcement officers, medical staff and community activists. The training includes proper manner to conduct meetings, parliamentary procedures, governmental meeting protocol, effective communication skills, both in oral and in writing, civic engagement, literacy and many more.

At the successful ending of the leadership training, the center provides Certificates of Completion meant to represent the next wave of work force leaders, grass-root leaders, church and civic leaders and community societal change agents.

MCCLD is based out of Wilmington, NC but has two offices that interested parties can visit located at 405 US Hwy 117 South in Burgaw, NC and at 414 North Norwood St. in Wallace.

For more information about MCCLD, the programs they provide or how to get involved with them visit https://www.mcleadership.org or email [email protected] Baylor and Brown can also reached at 828-855-4468 or 910-990-8400.

