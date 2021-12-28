In 2014 and 2017, local farmers had the opportunity to learn more about these risks and develop their personal risk management plan by attending a series of risk management workshops. The objective of those workshops was to teach farmers how to understand and implement farm business planning principles for successful risk management decision making.

In 2022, farmers will have another opportunity to learn more in greater detail with one of the five types of risk management by attending a series of Developing Marketing Plans and Strategies Workshops. The series of workshops will be held on:

• Jan. 24, 2022 — Duplin County Extension Center, 165 Agriculture Drive, Kenansville, NC

• Feb. 21, 2022 — Sampson County Livestock Facility, 93 Agriculture Place, Clinton, NC

• March 14, 2022 — Duplin County Extension Center, 165 Agriculture Drive, Kenansville, NC

• March 28, 2022 — Duplin County Extension Center, 165 Agriculture Drive, Kenansville, NC

The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with registration starting 8:30 a.m. Travel will be reimbursed to the workshops and lunch will be provided.

The presenters for the workshops will be Dr. Laurence Crane of National Crop Insurance Services and Dr. Albert Essel, Executive Administrator, 1890 Association of Extension Administrators. Farmers will be introduced to five areas of risk and learn how to identify, measure, and manage risks on their farms in these areas: Production, Marketing, Financial, Legal and Human Resource.

Pre-registration is required to participate and register as early as possible as space is limited to 40 participants. You must attend the entire series to receive certificate of completion. To register, you can contact the Extension Center at 910-592-7161 or email James_hartsfield@ncsu.edu. Register at this link: https://forms.gle/6TppxFobZgUxbhNS9.