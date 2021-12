Tony Moore swears in for another term as Turkey commissioner.

Turkey Commissioners Tony Moore and Rudy Blackburn were sworn in at the town’s recent meeting. They each earned re-election in November, retaining their seats against a third challenger, former mayor Donald (Donnie) Myers. The incumbents received the most votes, with Blackburn getting 42 and Moore receiving 31, while Myers tallied 27, according to numbers tallied through the N.C. State Board of Elections.