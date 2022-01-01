A day or so prior to the beginning of a new year seems appropriate timing for a few words concerning self-examination. Many will see themselves in the mirror and see physical discrepancies they deem serious enough to warrant change. The same can be said of many aspects of our physical life. However, such examination is always warranted when considering our spiritual health and welfare.

We have two epistles written by the apostle Paul to the church at Corinth. In First Corinthians, he mentions that he had previously written to them (I Cor. 5:9), thus we know there was at least one other letter to them that we do not have. However, a study of the two we have provide adequate proof that the church in Corinth had a lot of problems within that Paul had to deal with. In the first recorded epistle to them, Paul dealt with division within the church (I Cor. 1:10), acceptance of fornication within the congregation (I Cor. 5:1ff) and a total mockery of the weekly observance of the Lord’s supper (I Cor. 11:20ff), to name a few. Found in the last chapter of the last recorded message that we have to them from Paul is the following words, “Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates?” (II Cor. 13:5).

Note first that self-examination is commanded. Paul had pointed out their faults and failures, but they needed to constantly look in the mirror of God’s word (James 1:22-25) and see themselves as they are compared to the way God would have them look. The very fact that God has commanded a self-examination is proof that He has provided the measuring stick by which we are to be measured, and that measuring stick is the gospel of Christ. This is seen more clearly in our next point.

Notice that what one is to seek in this self-examination is to see if they are “in the faith” or not. It must be recognized that every time the word “faith” is used, it is not necessarily talking about believing in Jesus Christ. Many, many times the word is used to denote the entirety of the doctrines of Christianity, or in other words, the gospel of Jesus Christ. Almost every time one sees the definite article “the” before the word “faith”, the gospel of Jesus Christ is that which is being spoken of. Jude said he had to exhort the brethren to “…earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints” (Jude 3). After the beginning of Christianity in Jerusalem (Acts 2) the gospel continued to be preached and multitudes heard and obeyed. Luke recorded, “And the word of God increased; and the number of the disciples multiplied in Jerusalem greatly; and a great company of the priests were obedient to the faith” (Acts 6:1). The importance of this is that what we must seriously seek to find in our lives is whether we are actually following the specific doctrines and practices of the gospel of Christ or have we in some way been led off in the doctrines and practices of mere man? This leads to another extremely important point seen in this command to examine ourselves.

According to this verse, if we are not actually “in the faith”, that as just pointed out means that some of our doctrines and practices are foreign to the word of God found in the pages of the New Testament, we then are said to be reprobates. The words Paul used were, “…except ye be reprobates”. There are several words that can be found to describe that word translated reprobates. In short it means one who is unfit or unapproved. Paul used it concerning himself when he wrote, “I keep under my body, and bring it into subjection: lest that by any means, when I have preached to others, I myself should be a castaway” (I Cor. 9:27). The word “castaway” is the same Greek word that is translated “reprobates” in our text. Another word used to translate that Greek word is “counterfeits”. We have on occasion written about what can be called counterfeit Christians, for they wear the name but fail to be that which they present themselves to be. It may be much as many today use the term “identify as” to say they are one thing when, they are not that at all.

Paul’s inspired command from God to those who are claiming to be Christians is to “prove your own selves”. He had presented God’s word, the gospel of Christ. They were then responsible for examining themselves and seeing if they were actually, in the faith or not. It not, they were nothing more than counterfeit Christians, unfit for and unapproved for eternal life in heaven. Yep, it would be wise for us all to examine ourselves and prove our own selves.

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]