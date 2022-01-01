As we approach a new year, perhaps the best advice we can give each other, is DON’T BE AGAINST YOURSELF!

We often spend too much time looking a what is wrong with us instead of looking at what is right with us. Some people have never said to themselves, “I LIKE MYSELF. I like my gifts. I like my personality I am happy with who God made me to be We should all make the first part of I Corinthians 15:10 our scripture for the year.

It says, “But by the grace of God, I am what I am.” God made all of us and by HIS grace we are all Children of God.

If you are living under guilt, feeling condemned and unworthy, then you are against yourself. With Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior you should have no guilt. Plus there is no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus and no matter what mistakes you have made in the past, GOD always sees you as worthy to be HIS child.

I understand it can be so easy to be against yourself because of all the negativity in this world. People are so mean and evil today and they do no hesitate to find ways to put you down. A lot of the put downs and criticism we receive is really from jealous and envious people.

Being against yourself is a major weapon used on us by Satan. If he can get you against yourself then he can be successful in negatively affecting every relationship that you have, including your relationship with God. You can be made to feel unworthy to come to God with boldness.

Don’t you dare go through this new year being against yourself. God is constantly saying this about you, no matter what: “You are my beloved child, in whom I am well pleased. In 2022, do your part. Put on God’s approval every morning and acknowledge the grace of God that is and will continue to be on your life. Remember God will never stop making and molding you into the perfect you that you are. Now start by saying to yourself right now: I LIKE ME SOME ME!!!

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.