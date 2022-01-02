Developing decadence

Truffles Contributed These prize winning chocolates ended up winning the Best in Show for the dessert category in the NC State Fair. Contributed These glossy bonbons are a delightful treat. Contributed The dessert category included everything form candies to cakes. Contributed Michael Kato won Best in Show at the NC State Fair this year. Contributed This year Michael Kato and his wife, Pat, found themselves embarking into a new territory for North Carolina — the State Fair. Contributed These handmade candies won out, receiving Best in Show. Contributed

CLINTON — A transplant Clinton couple found themselves enveloped into the community a few years back, and their retirement hobby has brought them even closer.

This year Michael Kato and his wife, Pat, found themselves embarking into a new territory for North Carolina — the State Fair.

Moving to North Carolina from San Diego, Calif. was a self admitted culture shock. The couple, who often found Michael traveling internationally, approaches life through the lens of those experiences, as Michael’s career as a landscape architect was just coming to be a recognized profession. Pat worked in office managerial positions, developing skills that have been proving helpful in their later stage of life, retirement.

“To travel in landscape architecture, I was very fortunate,” he said. “I had the opportunity to travel to various countries and continents. A lot of countries that people have never even heard of.”

During his travels his love for cooking started to grow, focusing on precision.

“For the five years that I was living in Japan I would exchange technical Japanese cooking techniques,” said Michael.

“Landscape architecture was not a developed profession,” he explained.

Traveling like that was extremely unusual, as landscape architecture is very much a regional thing, he said.

He traveled to Singapore, where landscape architecture did not even exist. Michael found himself working on lots of hotels, helping them figure out exactly how to manage their spaces the best that they can.

“In addition to that I did a lot of work for Disney, in Orlando, where she is from,” he said, gesturing towards his wife. “…. I was very, very fortunate.”

“Yet during that whole time I loved cooking,” he said.

That love of cooking took him to work at Alfredo’s a year. He even teaches classes on cooking at their church as port of their outreach. His wife, Pat, works on a card ministry, taking time to help folks craft cards to send to those in need of support.

He ended up getting started making these decadent desserts in San Diego, developing his own truffles. From there he started working on bonbons, something that once folks around here saw they realized that those couldn’t be found anywhere around here, not even in Raleigh.

Michael’s bonbons are a blend of beauty, with a glossy, vibrant coloring that has never been seen around here before. They are almost marbleized, with a multifaceted color experience that is unparalleled.

“I use the finest products available and the chocolate that I use is often from Belgium,” he said.

That chocolate is Dutch processed, and commonly known as one of the finest chocolates available.

“These chocolates have had a real impact for us on the community,” he said. “They have never seen anything like that.”

Christmas, Easter, other holidays are coming up, and he said that they sell them quickly, going as far as selling over 150 in just this season alone.

These prize winning chocolates ended up winning the Best in Show for the dessert category in the NC State Fair, having to beat out two other tiers of recognition.

Their chocolates have come into quite the demand, with Michael making the chocolates, and his wife creating beautiful packaging and handling the logistics side of things.

The couple attends Clinton Community Church, the one that’s over by Sampson Community College, a congregation that they say is warm, inviting, and family like.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.