State reports record-high COVID cases

COVID-19 Report – Week ending Dec. 30 Total Number of Tests Reported to Date: 34,898 Positive Test Results: 12,483 (243 additional since 12/22) Negative Test Results: 22,415 COVID Reported Deaths to Date: 146 (1 additional since 12/22) Source: The Sampson County Health Department. Numbers were provided Thursday morning. The numbers reflect a longer reporting period since the last report was sent on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

As a new year begins, the COVID-19 case rate is in the midst of a spike both in Sampson County and across North Carolina. A record-high amount of daily cases was reported statewide last week.

On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported (NCDHHS) on its COVID-19 dashboard the highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases. NCDHHS officials said they are closely monitoring hospital capacity and is urging North Carolinians to gather safely, get vaccinated and boosted, and wear a mask indoors in public places.

Statewide, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, 60% higher than the previous record of 11,581 set in January 2021. The number of people visiting the emergency room for COVID-like illness also set a record at 4,171. The number of individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19 has nearly doubled since the beginning of December.

Data suggests that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may cause less severe illness for people who are vaccinated, health officials said. However, those who are unvaccinated or who have underlying medical conditions are at highest risk of severe illness and hospitalization — 89% of people in intensive care are unvaccinated.

Hospitalizations are likely to increase as the trend typically lags four to five days after an increase in cases.

“We are concerned that even a very small proportion of these cases ending up in the hospital could overwhelm our hospital system and increase the loss of lives of those most vulnerable,” said incoming NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Everyone can help save lives and protect hospital capacity by getting vaccinated if you haven’t already and getting boosted if you are eligible.”

There were 243 new cases reported by Sampson County health officials from Dec. 23-30. The two-week case rate for Sampson County stood at 707 per 100,000 residents as of Monday, according to the NCDHHS. That number up from 430 per 100,000 as of Dec. 30, a figure that itself had nearly doubled since the 230 cases per 100,000 in early December.

To date, there have been 146 total deaths said to be virus related in Sampson since the pandemic began. That includes one additional death since Dec. 22. While cases are rising again, deaths are once again plateuing after a local spike in October and November, the number show.

In the COVID-19 testing report from the Sampson County Health Department, positive test results for the week ending Dec. 30 totaled 12,483 and negative test results totaled 22,415 since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide COVID hospitalizations, as of Monday, tallied 2,722, compared to 2,258 on Dec. 30. By comparison, there were 1,202 at the beginning of December, according to the NCDHHS. Newly reported cases stood at 12,989 on Monday, a dip from the peak daily number last week, however the reporting of cases was affected by the holidays.

Monday’s figure was still more than triple the amount of daily cases than one month before — when the NCDHHS noted there were 3,720 to begin the month of December.

Prior to the Dec. 23-30 report, the previous report was issued on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and reflected numbers since Dec. 17. That report showed just 82 new cases. While the recent report issued Thursday was for a period that amounted to a couple more days, the case total nearly tripled.

The last full week was for Dec. 10-17 and there were 133 new cases reported in Sampson, half of this past week’s total.

“With hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rising, getting a booster of the COVID-19 vaccine remains the most important thing North Carolinians can do to keep themselves and their loved ones out of the hospital,” NCDHHS officials said this week.

As cases and hospitalizations are rising rapidly, NCDHHS officials stated, it is important to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This is especially important as treatment supply is extremely limited and being reserved for the most at-risk patients, they said.

According to the NCDHHS, you can protect yourself and your loved ones as we celebrate the new year by:

Gathering Carefully – Avoid large gatherings particularly if you are unvaccinated. Keep gatherings small and make sure guests are vaccinated and boosted when eligible. Host gatherings outside. If you gather indoors, only do so with others who are vaccinated and leave room for social distancing, open windows for ventilation, and consider wearing masks. View more tips.

Vaccinating/Boosting – Vaccinations provide the best protection from severe illness, hospitalization and death from all COVID-19 variants. Get your booster shot if you are eligible – a booster shot provides more protection against infection from the Omicron variant.

Testing – Record testing levels mean that people need to plan ahead. Do not wait to book your appointment, and try an alternate testing location if your favorite one is full. Visit ncdhhs.gov/gettested for a list of testing sites, community events in your area, and other options to get tested. NCDHHS has worked with local governments to increase community testing. To protect hospital capacity, do not go to the emergency room just to get tested.

Masking – Wear a well-fitting mask, a surgical or procedure mask, a KN95 or an N95 mask. The CDC recommends all unvaccinated people 2 years old or older wear a mask indoors in public places. (CDC guidance)

North Carolina has ample of supply of vaccines and boosters available. People who have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines should get a booster shot 6 months after their second shot. Those who got a Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine initially should receive a booster two months after their shot. The CDC recommends getting boosted as soon as you are eligible. Find out how to book an appointment in advance for your vaccine or booster shot, at MySpot.nc.gov.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, the CDC has issued new guidance for isolating from others and masking. 2021