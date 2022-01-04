Woman dead, man taken into custody for questioning

CLINTON — Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance on Isaac Weeks Road early Tuesday morning, where they discovered a woman dead “to unknown injuries,” according to reports from sheriff’s officials. A man was taken into custody, but no charges had been brought as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to 815 Isaac Weeks Road in reference to a disturbance, which was called in by a third party, authorities said.

“Upon arrival, no one would come to the door or respond to the deputies’ commands. Entry was made into the residence and, upon entering, a female was located inside the residence who had succumb to unknown injuries,” a brief press release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office stated. “A male occupant, who was also inside the residence, was taken into custody for questioning.”

The press release disclosed no names, nor the nature of injuries sustained by the woman who died.

“Currently, we have no further information to release,” the sheriff’s release read. “As the investigation progresses, additional information will be released.”