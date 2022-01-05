Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 28 — Christopher Dale Tart of Dunn, 27, was charged with felony larceny, possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed gun. Bond set at $15,500; court date is Jan. 7.

• Dec. 28 — Carlos Lajuan Murphy, 46, of 902 W. Railroad St., Selma, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $6,500; court date is Jan. 25.

• Dec. 28 — Samuel Carroll Gray, 45, of 1681 Keener Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and failure to appear-release order. Bond set at $9,000; court date is Jan. 21.

• Dec. 29 — Stepanie Bell, 36, of 425 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged with school attendance law violation. No bond set; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 29 — Jakeith Lofton Fennell, 24, of 3220 Buckhorn Road, Harrells, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 25.

• Dec. 30 — Jeffrey Victor Hunter, 42, of 2379 Hunter Road, Clinton, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, larceny, stolen property offenses and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 7.

• Dec. 30 — Tommy John Greene, 39, of 936 Microwave Tower Road, Roseboro, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Jan. 24.

• Dec. 30 — Franchesca Dominique Fennell, 23, of 175 Tarheel Estates Lane, Warsaw, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, uttering forged instrument and financial card theft. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 14.

• Dec. 30 — Jamie Lynn Ringlund, 36, of 793 Hobbs Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for the controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Bond set at $60,000; court date is July 7.

• Dec. 31 — William Austin Johnson, 23, of 25 Yellow Skin Road, Autryville, was charged with assault and battery. No bond set; court date is Feb. 16.

• Jan. 1 — William Curtis Hager, 32, of 42 Larry Lane, Dunn, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 24.

• Jan. 1 — Zenaida Guadalupe Velasquez, 54, of 613 Williams St., Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence and no operator’s license. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 1 — Rufus Kevin Carter, 53, of 390 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Jan. 24.

• Jan. 1 — Billie Jo Hall, 39, of 103 Salem Circle, Salemburg, was charged with trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 24.

• Jan. 1 — Alfredo Garcia, 27, of 518 W. 2nd St., Garland, was charged with assault and battery. Bond set at $500; court date is March 1.

• Jan. 2 — Michael Wayne Johnson, 53, of 52 Wood Lane, Roseboro, was charged with felony fleeing to elude in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting public officer, operating a vehicle with no insurance and fictitious tag. Bond set at $12,500; court date is Jan. 7.

• Jan. 2 — Sutton Randolph Autry, 31, of 2175 Harrells Hwy., Garland, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Jan. 7.

• Jan. 2 — Roderick Lee Anderson, 56, of 121 Archibald Lane, Salemburg, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Jan. 27.

• Jan. 3 — Cammie Elisabeth Wright, 30, of 1310 Cartertown Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 7.

• Jan. 3 — Randolph McMillan, 43, of 32 Garys Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault by pointing gun and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 11.

• Jan. 3 — Aleah Breane Hall, 25, of 41 Jolivet Lane, Faison, was charged with trespass. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 11.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.