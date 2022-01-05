DSS leader Bradshaw retires

Sarah W. Bradshaw, longtime director of the Sampson County Department of Social Services, retired after three decades of service to the department, more than two decades at the helm. Emily M. Williams|Sampson Independent Bradshaw Contributed

CLINTON — After more than three decades of service to Sampson County, Sarah W. Bradshaw, director of the Sampson County Department of Social Services, is embarking on the next chapter of her life outside the department.

Bradshaw was hired in August of 1990, starting as an Income Maintenance Caseworker for the Food Assistance Program. From there her roles continued to move her higher in the hierarchy of the departments, moving her next to Program Integrity Investigator, then to WorkFirst Program Supervisor.

On July 1, 1999, she became the DSS director, a post she held for more than two decades. Her retirement was effective Dec. 31, 2021.

The “puzzle” is one she has continually pushed her staff to focus on, revolutionizing social program access in Sampson County. Bradshaw worked to implement their hub resource center, that is basically a place where folks can get their concerns addressed not only through the usual government channels, but perhaps through other avenues as well.

“Ms. Bradshaw is lauded for a 30-plus-year career that demonstrated a passion for and commitment to leadership and service to the citizens of Sampson County, particularly many of our most vulnerable,” said County Manager Ed Causey.

Bradshaw said that there are numerous avenues for help in the building but there are gaps between those arms of assistance.

“For example, we don’t have housing funds coming to us from a federal or state level,” she said.

And here’s where the hub comes into play. It allows them to talk and meet with an individual and get them connected with whatever resources to help alleviate their stressors.

“It was in 1996 that I started to understand the pieces of the puzzle of poverty,” she said.

She started to see that there were unseen concerns that just weren’t easily identified.

“I had not realized everything,” she said. “It was about really getting in and being able to find out about issues with families and what they really need. It’s about providing whole person care.”

Bradshaw took the approach of getting staff to realize that what they see is only the tip of the iceberg, that there are often underlying causes of what people’s issues are. It’s commonly known as the iceberg theory.

The eye-opening perspective drove her to challenge herself and others to keep focusing on those needs, and see where exactly they could fill in the gaps between the more known state and federal programs.

“I never realized that there were these issues at the root of the problem for their families and their need,” she said. “It’s more than about going under the water. It’s about going to the deepest depths of the water to get to the root of it.”

She realized that there could be any of a number of mitigating factors, everything from sexual abuse as a child to poverty to mental health issues or parents.

“This is when I realized I wanted to dive deeper here into social services and that I was fulfilled by really being able to know, because of confidentiality a lot of people can’t know, what’s really going on with families and people.”

She began to realize that if she saw someone acting a certain way that there might be something under the surface and that there might be a need.

“That’s where my passion kicks in, and has been, all the way to retirement.”

Bradshaw said that she was lucky that after three years of realizing that she was able to pull everything together and understand where her passion was — helping others.

“It’s all been about caring for others, doing something for someone else,” she said.

As she’s been in her own personal transitions, the agency has seen some changes as well.

Back when she first started, food stamps where literal stamps, booklets with coupons in them. They were around in physical from, a sharp contrast to the digital age where food benefits are transferred to the user in a card that is swiped like a debit card.

“It’s all electronically operated now,” she said. “That’s been one of the biggest changes operationally that I have seen through the years. It’s working in our old building then in three old buildings, and moving into the new one while also at the same time moving into this building while be began the automation program.”

She said that at time is when things really started to transition into a more paperless direction, getting team input into business decisions that have impacted the entire department.

Bradshaw said that she’s looking forward to spending more time with her family, especially as she has had to continually balance her home and work, especially as the work has been stressful. That’s made it where she’s not been in a position to focus as much on her home life as much as she’s wanted, and getting a chance to refocus on that is something that’s she’s really looking forward to.

She’s had to take care of her parents while working in the most stressful circumstances, and they were both on hospice care, as well as raise her children.

“Now I will have more time to direct my attention in support of them,” she said. “I’m always going to need to take care of someone. That’s just what I am about.”

“That’s what motivates me and that’s what my passion is.”

Bradshaw was the Sampson County DSS Employee of the Year in 1992, the Emergency Food and Shelter Board Chair and served in other disaster-related positions, along with programs associated with the University of North Carolina, the Sampson County Substance Abuse Coalition, local United Way and Rotary Club and other organizations. She was also involved with the Child Advocacy Center.

She has been married to her husband, Jeff, for 33 years, and raised two children.

