Man sentenced in Sampson explosion that hospitalized SBI agents

A local man was sentenced to a year and a half in prison in connection with a July 2019 detonation of a homemade explosive in northern Sampson County that sent two N.C. State Bureau of Investigation agents to the hospital with severe burn injuries.

On Tuesday, in Sampson County Superior Court, Jimmy Allen Tyndall, 36, of 385 JV Farm Lane, Dunn, pled guilty to three counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction in connection with the July 25, 2019, incident.

Resident Superior Court Judge Henry L. Stevens, IV, sentenced Tyndall to an active prison sentence of a minimum of 17 months and a maximum of 30 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction for one count. He was also sentenced to two additional consecutive sentences of a minimum of 20 months and a maximum of 33 months in the Department of Adult Correction, but those sentences were suspended.

Tyndall was given supervised probation for 24 months to begin when he is released from the Department of Correction.

He also entered a guilty plea to an unrelated offense of obtaining property by false pretense from an incident involving a $66 fraudulent return at the Clinton Walmart on Jan. 5, 2019. The sentence for the Walmart incident was consolidated with the other two sentences. Several drug offenses and one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction were dismissed in exchange for the guilty pleas, the District Attorney’s Office said.

“Tyndall admitted that the weapons offenses resulted in serious injury to a law enforcement officer while engaged in their official duties, though he maintained that he did not intend to hurt anyone,” a press release from the District Attorney’s Office stated.

On July 25, 2019, NCSBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tim Luper and NCSBI Special Agent Brian Joy were called in to assist Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities, who found Tyndall in possession of homemade bombs and related materials during a traffic stop for speeding. More of the devices were subsequently found at Tyndall’s home, authorities said.

The state’s evidence showed that just before 2 p.m. on that day, Sampson County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Snell was traveling south on U.S. 13 toward Midway Elementary School when he observed a silver Dodge Durango traveling north at a high rate of speed. He clocked the vehicle at 66 mph in a 55 zone, turned around, and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, Tyndall, did not have a driver’s license with him and handed an ID card to the officer, who noticed that Tyndall’s “hands were shaking nervously.” A record check on the defendant revealed Tyndall had an outstanding warrant in Harnett County.

Deputy Heath Williams and his K9 partner responded to conduct a K9 scan of the SUV “as the defendant was known to law enforcement to use drugs.” Tyndall was subsequently found with a syringe containing a clear liquid. The K9 also alerted on the vehicle “for the odor of narcotics,” evidence showed.

Drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle and deputies discovered a green cord sticking out between the driver seat and the center console. The cord was attached to a metal cylinder, “which appeared consistent with a homemade explosive device.” Another cylinder with an unknown material was also found.

The officers closed the road to traffic and deputies questioned Tyndall, who said he ordered the substances online and that the smaller device was a mixture of potassium perchlorate and aluminum. The larger device was an unknown substance, “but when lit, would burn similar to a sparkler,” the D.A.’s statement read.

The NCSBI Bomb Squad was notified Luper and Joy responded to the scene of the traffic stop and rendered the two devices safe. Evidence led sheriff’s authorities and state agents to Tyndall’s residence on JV Farm Lane, Dunn, where a burn pile was found with what appeared to be a detonated explosive.

A search warrant was obtained and, that night, officers located “several buckets of unknown powders and other materials that appeared to be fuels, oxidizers, smokeless powders, fuses, and suspected explosives. They also located what appeared to be two explosive devices. One was a red cylinder with a long green fuse, covered with aluminum foil on its top. The other was larger and was located under a sink. It was a plastic jug wrapped in plastic and black tape with a green fuse sticking out.”

The agents divided the powders into fuels and oxidizers and moved them to an area away from the residence to be disposed of safely by remote burn. After the two devices located in the residence were removed and rendered safe the officers began to sample the powders that were removed from the residence for analysis and were going to dispose of the remnants on scene, according to investigators.

In the early-morning hours, around 1 a.m. July 26, as Luper and Joy worked to dispose of the materials, one of the devices detonated. It was an explosion that local emergency personnel said was straight out of a movie.

Sheriff’s deputies, other officers, and EMS personnel, ran to the scene of the explosion and observed Joy on his knees severely burned on his face, head, and arms. Luper was also burned on his arms and shoulder and was attempting to assist Joy.

Joy and Luper were transported to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill, Luper with second-degree burns and a dislocated shoulder, Joy with third degree burns. Both subsequently underwent surgeries. Luper was released in early August. Joy was discharged in early September from the center, where he was in critical condition for weeks.

According to the D.A.’s Office, the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATFE) laboratory in Atlanta determined that several of the unknown powders and materials were a perchlorate and nitrate explosive mixture containing perchlorate, barium nitrate, magnesium, aluminum, and red phosphorus, homemade black powder, antimony trisulfide, sulfur, and various other chemicals.

Judge Stevens specifically ordered, as a condition of probation, that the defendant not possess any of these chemicals in the future. He is also to undergo substance abuse treatment while on probation.

District Attorney Ernie Lee said the plea was made in consultation with Luper and Joy and “both men were satisfied with the plea arrangement.” Both agents have recovered from their injuries and are still employed with the State Bureau of Investigation Bomb Squad. Luper was present in court for the plea.

Through the establishment of a GoFundMe page right after the July 2019 explosion, the community ultimately raised close to $35,000 in just five days to aid the agents and their families before the page was closed to donations. The fundraising page was set up to assist families with the expenses of travel, meals and lodging. Others held similar fundraising events to help the agents in the weeks that followed.

“I have personally worked with SA Joy in the trial of a first-degree murder that occurred in Onslow County and he is an outstanding and dedicated special agent with the SBI,” said Lee in a prepared statement. “I am thankful that both ASAC Luper and SA Joy have recovered from their injuries and are able to continue to serve the citizens of North Carolina.”

”I am also thankful for the quick thinking of the deputies involved in the traffic stop,” Lee continued. “This case is an example of why traffic stops are a vital part of law enforcement. I appreciate these law enforcement officer that daily risk their own safety to protect the public.”

The state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Robert N. Thigpen.

