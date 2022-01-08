Top Clinton first responders recognized

Through Firefighter Cameron Adams’ hard work, he has earned the respect of his peers from within Clinton Fire as well as neighboring departments, said Fire Chief Stephen Lovette. Emily M. Williams|Sampson Independent Simmons Adams

CLINTON — The Clinton Police Department and Clinton Fire Department highlighted two individuals for their hard work and dedication.

“Corporal Christian Simmons joined the police department in January 2019 and has served professionally and with integrity throughout his short career,” said Police Chief Anthony Davis. “Cpl. Simmons took on the responsibility of becoming a K-9 Officer in January 2021 and has made numerous narcotic arrests with K-9 Brembo through the use of drug detection.”

“Firefighter Cameron Adams started his career with the Clinton Fire Department in 2013 and is currently assigned to C Shift, Station 22,” said Fire Chief Stephen Lovette.

“This assignment can be a demanding one as Engine 2 responds to all mutual and automatic aid calls with our neighboring departments.”

Davis had much praise for the chosen candidate for the police department.

“During his time with the Police Department Simmons has attained over 350 hours of diverse training, and has proven himself to be a true asset to our team,” said Davis.

“There was no single act or an event that helped Cpl. Simmons get selected in 2021. There are so many selfless acts he has performed throughout the year, and he was chosen because of this collective body of work.”

“He consistently comes to work every day with a genuine and unequaled desire to serve. When conditions warrant and extra police coverage is needed, he is one of the main people who step up and serve the agency and the community and he does it every time without asking what’s in it for himself.”

“The same passion for service he shows during community events is equaled and even surpassed by his vigilance to enforce traffic laws, fight crime, and improve neighborhoods throughout the City. He maintains a competitive workload inside the department in addition to all the other tasks he accepts.

“Cpl. Simmons serves as a mentor and leader and is consistent in his performance as well as his commitment to our core principles of professionalism, respect, integrity, and teamwork.”

Just like Davis, Lovette had high praise for his 2021 Firefighter of the Year, Adams.

“The award is based on a nomination and a voted election by the staff of the Clinton Fire Department Firefighter Adams’ everyday performance best exemplifies the fire department’s core values of professionalism, respect, and teamwork. It is a prestigious award within the Department because the nominations come from the firefighter’s peers and then is selected by a general secret ballot vote.”

On several of occasions Firefighter Adams has been the primary nozzleman on offensive fire attacks requiring him to place himself in immediate danger,” said Lovette.

“Through Firefighter Adams’ hard work, he has earned the respect of his peers from within Clinton Fire as well as our neighboring departments. He has embraced the role of firefighter, not only for the Clinton Fire Department but for the Taylors Bridge community as well. He is currently a volunteer firefighter with Taylors Bridge where he has the opportunity to give some back to the area he resides.

“Firefighter Adams has demonstrated his desire to support the mission and objectives of the Clinton Fire Department on a daily basis. He exemplifies initiative and a genuine willingness to serve. We are fortunate to have Firefighter Adams as a co-worker and a friend.”

Both were presented with awards at the meeting Tuesday night.

